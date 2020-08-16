Daviess County Emergency Management added phase three to its pandemic strategy.
The addition to the Daviess County COVID strategy sets to provide additional housing for those essential workers that opt out of going home in case of a surge in their workplace, said Andy Ball, EMA director.
“We are calling it an Alternate Lodging Plan,” he said. “We have created a plan where first responders and healthcare workers we would use the (Owensboro) Sportscenter for temporary housing and Lewis Lane Baptist Church for those working in an essential none health care capacity where they may be asymptomatic and not want to put those in their household at risk.”
Initially, the plan had two prongs that were adaptations of various housing strategies based off of the county’s emergency management plan. The initial strategies were designed to meet potential hospital overflow, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“We have an Emergency Master Plan,” he said. “A pandemic was not a part of it, now it is. Now we are looking at how to handle a natural disaster during a pandemic. Hopefully we will never do it again, but now we have a plan. The plan makes sure we look at every possibility and ensures we aren’t caught with our pants down. It is a matter of anticipating every possibility. Luckily, the health department under Clay Horton and the EMA under Andy Ball have done a phenomenal job coordinating with the city and county to ensure that we have done well during the pandemic.”
Phase one would involve setting up 166 extra spaces with phase two upping the number to 244. Both would implement the Owensboro Convention Center’s exhibit rooms. Phase three would see the installation of up to 432 spaces and would involve the use of all floors of the convention center. The space would not be used for those that are in critical condition, but for those who have confirmed cases and no where else to go to awaiting being cleared, luckily that has not happened. The addition would apply to resident in high volume COVID case work areas and first responders, Ball said.
“The new strategy allows those essential workers to have an option,” he said. “With all emergency plans, the hope is that we don’t have to use them, but we are ready when the community needs it.”
