A COVID town hall meeting will held at 6 p.m., Thursday,.
The town hall, as has been the case with similar meetings since March, will be held via the Green River District Health Department’s Facebook page.
The meeting will include Health Department Director Clay Horton, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson, Daviess County-Judge Executive Al Mattingly, Owensboro Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francis DuFrayne and U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie.
The intent is to update the community, given that an online forum has not taken place in recent weeks, said Horton.
While any kind of update seems frightening to many at this point, the health department’s regional numbers are starting to decline, though not as fast as officials would like to see, Horton said.
“What we are finding out from contact tracing interviews is that people are still continuing to interact in unsafe ways,” he said. “We are hearing stories of large and private parties where people aren’t wearing masks or they are traveling to states or locations that have a rate of infection. That person-to-person contact is how it spreads. People have basically let their guard down.”
While some are not in line with the universal mask mandate, the increased use of masks and social distancing guidelines has helped, he said.
“You look at various states and you see an exponential rise in cases,” he said. “As a state, I believe that we have plateaued and in our region; we are showing a decline. However, if we let our guards down, that can change in an instant as we have already seen.”
Last week, there were 124 cases in the department’s coverage area of Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Webster and Union counties. The week prior the total case number was 139 with the proceeding week coming in at 163, Horton said.
“We are seeing a reduction, but we are still at a much higher rate than we were in April and May when we thought we were seeing a lot of cases,” he said. “We are still seeing a lot of cases associated with travel and a lot of that has to do with folks thinking that this was over in July. As things opened back up, people got eager. It may have been fatigue or a sense that the danger had passed. It hasn’t.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
