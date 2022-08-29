Cox seeks to cut hair and inspire others

Victor Cox Jr. takes his time.
The Elizabethtown native, who is barber and owner of Family Barber & Beauty Salon, was giving a haircut Friday afternoon to Dominic Anthony. Cox uses everything in his disposal including various clippers, blades, hot towels and products. He checks a couple times to make sure the haircut is even.
Anthony said he never has received a bad haircut from Cox.
Cox said his favorite part about cutting hair is being able to possibly change the life of someone by changing their appearance in a matter of minutes.
“It’s just a great feeling making someone else so happy,” he said.
Formally his grandfather’s shop of more than 20 years, Cox said he grew up a few blocks from the shop. He moved into the space after his grandfather retired.
He said he remembers being a child and hanging out in his grandfather’s shop, taking in the sights and sounds.
Cox’s work area at the front of the shop contains all his tools, artwork and pictures of himself and his family.
After graduating from Central Hardin High School, Cox said he went to college but dropped out after a semester. He said school ultimately wasn’t for him.
Since he was a child, Cox said he always cut hair for his family and friends. A cousin of his suggested that he should go to barber school to get his license.
“I just kind of took off with it,” he said.
However, barber school cost money, and he said he had to go back and forth going to school and working to pay for it.
During this time, he said ended up in jail a few times including 16 months in the penitentiary after being convicted on drug charges. He said this was difficult since he had to be away from his family, including his children.
Eventually, Cox graduated from barber school in 2016. It took him five years to complete the course work.
Cox has been operating the business for the past two years. He said the pandemic was rough for him and all barbers, he found himself wiping out his savings to keep his family and the business afloat.
For the past year, he said he has been installing more upgrades at the business to make it more comfortable and appealing for everyone.
Cox said he wants to make the business as accessible as he can, and is thinking of implementing a daycare so that parents can have their children watched while they get their hair done.
Last year, Cox held an event at the shop where he gave children free haircuts before the start of school. This year, that event was expanded upon by other community organizers at Wesley Hilltop House. Several dozens of children had their hair cut and styled for free.
“I just wanted to help somebody,” he said. “I remember when I was little how rough it was getting back to school.”
For those who are unsure of what do with their lives, Cox said they should make a list and begin working and doing the things needed to achieve their goals, no matter what they are.
“It’s hard. It’s gonna be bard. It’s gonna be some broke days, it’s gonna be some stressful days,” he said. “But it’s all worth it.”
