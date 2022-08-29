Cox seeks to cut hair and inspire others

Victor Cox Jr. cuts the hair of Dominic Anthony on Friday at Family Barber & Beauty Salon in Elizabethtown. Cox has operated the business for the past two years.

 Andrew Harp | The News-Enterprise

Victor Cox Jr. takes his time.

The Elizabethtown native, who is barber and owner of Family Barber & Beauty Salon, was giving a haircut Friday afternoon to Dominic Anthony. Cox uses everything in his disposal including various clippers, blades, hot towels and products. He checks a couple times to make sure the haircut is even.

Andrew Harp can be reached at 270-505-1414 or aharp@thenewsenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.