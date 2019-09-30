Crabb coming to convention center for Nov. 1 concert

Adam Crabb is returning to Owensboro for a 7 p.m. Nov. 1 concert at the Owensboro Convention Center with Ivan Fleming, a Tennessee-based musician.
Crabb, lead singer for the Gaither Vocal Band, got his start in Daviess County 25 years ago with his siblings in the Crabb Family.
They began singing in 1994 at Grace Chapel, a small Philpot church, where their father, the Rev. Gerald Crabb, was pastor.
The following spring, their mother, Kathy Crabb, put on a small Southern gospel festival in Philpot.
That summer, she talked management at the old Executive Inn Rivermont into staging a Friday night gospel show once a month.
And soon, the Showroom Lounge was packed.
In 1997, the Crabbs drew between 2,000 and 3,000 fans for the first Crabb Family Homecoming at the hotel.
By the time it ended in 2006, the festival, which had been renamed CrabbFest, was bringing between 12,000 and 15,000 people to town from across the country each summer and having a $2 million impact on the local economy.
Later, the siblings reunited as "Crabb Revival," and Adam Crabb became the front man for the group.
Crabb and some of his siblings have performed at the Everly Brothers Rock-n-Roll Cruise-in in Central City several times, including last year.
Tickets are $20.
They are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or by phone at 270-297-9932.
Group tickets of 8 are more are also available for $16.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.