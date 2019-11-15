Craft store to open in Island

McLean County author, photographer and crafter Brittany Foe will open a new store in Island on Saturday called Uniquely McLean Foe-tography and Crafts that will feature McLean County crafters.
Foe said she wants to showcase the workmanship of McLean County residents by selling items made by them.
"I'm calling it Uniquely McLean and it is to showcase people from McLean County … as of right now all of my vendors currently reside in McLean County," Foe said.
The store has several different vendors selling their handmade items including goat milk soaps and lotions, and Farmhouse Furniture, which is owned by Foe's husband Aaron Foe, who makes custom furniture and has built all of the shelving and counters for the shop.
"I've also got people with vinyl crafts and jewelry. Somebody's doing wood burning. Anything you can think of, it will probably show up in the shop," Foe said.
Each crafter will keep 100 percent of their profit and pay a monthly rent to the shop.
Foe will also run her photography studio out of the new store. She is available for booking and will also hold a photoshoot with Santa on Nov. 30.
Foe said she got her start her senior year of high school. She was living with regional pain syndrome, or RSD, which she described as a chronic pain condition. Due to her condition, she decided it would be best to earn money in a way that would allow her to work on her own schedule, so she opened a photography business in 2012.
In addition to photography, Foe said she has always been very crafty and opening a store just made sense, she said.
"I had enough stuff and have been doing markets around the county enough to where I thought it would be beneficial to open up a storefront and could help out other local crafters as well," she said.
Foe will also sell her custom painted canvases out of the store in addition to her two published books, "A Fairy Tale Through My Eyes" and "Beyond the Fairy Tale," that detail her journey with RSD and starting a family. She will also hand out RSD awareness bracelets throughout the rest of November.
Uniquely McLean Foe-tography and Crafts will officially open on Saturday on West Main Street in Island.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.