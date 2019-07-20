A Friday morning collision closed a Utica road for several hours after chemicals spilled from a vehicle and caught fire.
The crash occurred at 10:35 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West Harmons Ferry Road in Utica. Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say a truck hauling agricultural chemicals struck a utility pole and overturned.
The chemicals spilled, catching the vehicle and nearby trees on fire. The driver, David J. Mack, 58, of Gallatin, Tennessee, escaped from the vehicle and was not injured in the crash or fire.
Mack was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for examination for possible chemical exposure, reports say. The roadway was closed for about three hours while crews cleaned the scene.
