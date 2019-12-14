Cravens PJ Giveaway

Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com Goldie Payne, left, a member of First Free Will Baptist Church in Owensboro, looks on at Cravens Elementary School kindergarten student Ariel Williams, 5, on Friday as she admires gifts of gloves, Pajamas, socks, a book, and a sock cap. The gifts were given to all students at the school by First Free Will Baptist Church and the Family Resource Center. The event was part of the school’s annual 12 days countdown to holiday break, to engage students and their families in the spirit of the holiday season.

 Greg Eans

