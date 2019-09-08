Creating 'at promise' boys

Olga McKissic's eyes are fixed on the prize.
McKissic, executive director of the H.L. Neblett Community Center, is putting the final touches on a pilot program called the Western Academy at the Neblett, which will open Oct. 19 in an effort to create a new future for local black boys.
Key to McKissic's plan: transforming attitudes. Instead of being at risk, children need to hear -- and believe down deep -- they are "at promise," she said.
In the beginning, the academy will teach boys enrolled in third, fourth, fifth and sixth grades. They will attend a two-hour class on Saturday mornings and tutoring sessions on Tuesdays. The project-based academic program will concentrate on science, math, technology, English and life skills.
Classes at Western Academy will use an Afrocentric viewpoint. For example, students will be introduced to highly successful black role models.
That's part of breaking the cycle, McKissic said. "Our boys are being labeled. They are told, 'You are not capable of doing that.' We want our boys to understand it is OK to be smart."
When McKissic talks about the academy, she borrows a quote from Frederick Douglass, a social reformer, abolitionist and statesman, who said, "It is easier to train strong children than to repair broken men."
That's her mantra these days.
The model academy
Western Academy at the Neblett is modeled after the BMW Academy in Lexington.
BMW stands for Black Males Working, said Roszalyn Akins, longtime Lexington educator and BMW Academy founder. Akins taught social studies and was dean of students at Leestown Middle School 42 years.
She works part time now at the Carter G. Woodson Academy, which is Kentucky's first all-male college prep school for boys. Ninety-four percent of the student body is black.
"Everything is taught through the lens of the African American culture, history and heritage," Akins said.
The Woodson Academy, which opened in 2012, is a product of the BMW Academy. Nearly 270 students are enrolled in the Woodson Academy.
BMW Academy started 15 years ago in an effort to close the academic achievement gap that existed for black males in Fayette County Public Schools.
The academy started small. Only 40 students attended the first year. It has grown to 300 students from kindergarten to 12th grade enrolled at four sites.
The academy's annual budget is now $200,000. When it first opened, its annual budget was $10,000, Akins said.
BMW Academy's success is recognized across the United States. Visitors come from across the nation and return to their homes to start their own programs, Akins said.
Jefferson County Public Schools started the W.E.B. DuBois Academy last year. It is modeled after the BMW Academy.
Akins was the first person to start an academy for black boys in Kentucky. On average, she speaks about four to six times a month to groups that are curious about BMW Academy.
The "well principles"
"Our boys are taught to live by the 'well principles,' " Akins said. "They are well-behaved, well-mannered, well-dressed, well-read, well-spoken and well-traveled. All of that leads to being well-prepared."
BMW Academy refers to its students as "young men at promise."
The goal is to build strong black men for strong black families, Akins said. To do that, they must be able to earn a good living. BMW Academy teaches boys that work is the surefire way out of poverty.
Students at BMW Academy wear uniforms. The same will be true of the Western Academy, where boys will wear khakis, polo shirts, black shoes and black belts.
The BMW Academy is responsible for many changes in students' lives.
For example, BMW Academy students travel the United States and abroad. In 2010, the academy offered its first overseas experience to its older students who earned at least a 3.0 overall grade-point average in public school. BMW Academy students have traveled to England, France, Germany, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Spain and Japan.
Next year, they are going to Egypt.
And the academy has helped its students close the academic gap, Akins said. In a past comparison of ACT scores, BMW Academy students outscored their public school peers by about seven points.
Other successes: The academy's high school graduation rate is 99%. By comparison, Akins estimates the average for Fayette County black boys not involved in BMW Academy is 75%.
Sixty-five percent of the academy's students graduate from college, Akins said.
Local academic gap
Owensboro Public Schools is key to Western Academy's success.
At this time, OPS is recruiting teachers and staff to teach at the academy, said Matthew Constant, the district's chief academic officer. If the academy attracts 40 kids, three to four teachers a week would be needed.
During the past eight years, Constant said, OPS officials have focused on the needs of the district's black student population, which suffers from a high poverty level.
When Constant, Superintendent Nick Brake and other OPS officials heard McKissic's plans, their immediate response was: We're all in.
"There's not a lose in this situation," Constant said.
When it comes to ACT scores, the composite reading scores for black high school juniors was nearly five points lower than their white peers. The spread was nearly four points for English and the same for science.
Other data for grades three through 11 show gaps in achievement in reading, math and science.
"The data speaks to the need," Constant said. "It points to a lack of opportunity, access and achievement."
Convincing parents
On Thursday evening, the Western Academy hosted its first parent information meeting. Only five parents attended, McKissic said.
But she is not discouraged. Once again, McKissic is following Akins' lead.
BMW Academy had 10 parents show up for its first meeting. Akins kept at it.
She wrote a second letter to parents. Fifteen showed up at the next meeting.
After Akins wrote a third letter, BMW Academy opened with 40 students its first year.
McKissic plans to host two more parent information meetings before the close of registration on Sept. 27. Parents can learn more about Western Academy at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26 at the Neblett Community Center.
The pilot program will have a cap of 40 students. OPS' enrollment records show about 90 black boys are enrolled in third through sixth grades. Nearly 100 more are listed as bi-racial. All would be eligible to fill out applications for Western Academy.
Why black boys?
Last year, a bank representative approached McKissic, wanting to partner with the Neblett Community Center on a large project.
After much prayer, the Western Academy "dropped in my spirit," McKissic said.
Owensboro's rash of shootings the past few years was forefront in her mind.
Opening the center and others for longer hours isn't the solution, McKissic said. "We have to teach them early. We have to help them understand that no matter what somebody says you are, they don't define you. You can be whatever you want to be."
That community problem was the genesis of the Western Academy.
McKissic has taken flak from people who struggle with a program that is open only to black boys of a certain age. Her explanation is simple. They are the ones falling far below their grade level in academics. They are struggling and need help.
"That affects not only the family, it affects the community," she said. "It is a problem that has been recognized. We feel we can address that. ... We're going to keep our eyes focused on the prize."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
