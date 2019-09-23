When Daviess County Sheriff's Department detectives were investigating a June 1 shooting that killed two people in Whitesville, a significant break in the case came from Owensboro Crime Stoppers, a tip line that lets people report anonymously.
"There was a subject who had some interesting information that led to the arrest of the person involved in the homicide," said Major Bill Thompson, head of investigations for the sheriff's department. "Certainly, Crime Stoppers did its part to help us find that."
Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests. For the tip on the Whitesville shooting, Crime Stoppers paid a $1,000, said Officer Chris Brown, a retired Owensboro Police Department lieutenant who returned to OPD part-time and is president of the Crime Stoppers board.
Brown said there has been an increase in tips to Crime Stoppers this year and that the agency would like to be able to pay larger rewards on a regular basis.
"I know we are up 100 tips from last year at this time of the year," Brown said Thursday. "With our violent crimes being up in the city and county, our numbers are going up as well.
"We are seeing a steady increase in payouts," Brown said.
Crime Stoppers is raising funds from local businesses, and donations can be dropped any time at OPD headquarters on East Ninth Street.
Based on the higher number of tips Crime Stoppers has received this year, "my best guess is we are going to be higher in payouts than last year," Brown said.
Of the higher payout for the tip on the Whitesville shooting, "we are willing to do that if we have the funds," Brown said.
In August, Daviess Fiscal Court granted Crime Stoppers the ability to collect $1 from court costs, which is allowable through state law. At the time of Fiscal Court's action, County Attorney Claud Porter said that revenue stream was expected to raise from $2,000 to $3,000 annually.
Fiscal Court also ended its annual $1,500 contribution to Crime Stoppers when it allowed the organization to begin collecting from court costs.
Brown said the organization was able to begin collecting the court cost dollar in September but board members have no idea how much revenue to expect from the fee. The organization does a number of fundraisers, such as cookouts, picking up trash in the "Cash for Trash" program and delivering ice during the International Bar-B-Q Festival.
"We don't just rely on court costs and donations," Brown said. All of the money collected is used locally, either for tips, advertising the Crime Stoppers tip line or for software for the system.
"I didn't know anything about Crime Stoppers until I was a lieutenant over investigations and became liaison" to the Crime Stoppers board, Brown said. "At the time, I saw how it affected our investigations ... I fell in love with the organization and how much it did help solve crimes."
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
