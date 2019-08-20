Daviess Fiscal Court decided to halt its annual donation of $1,500 to Owensboro Crime Stoppers due to budget tightening efforts over the past few years, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
Instead, $1 will be added onto fines and costs associated with misdemeanor offenses to help fund Crime Stoppers.
"As we were looking at our budget issues, we decided to suspend the funding," he said. "It was one of those things that was a budgetary decision. However, I think they will make more with this new arrangement, regarding the anticipated revenue with the dollar added to misdemeanors. They have done a fine job in the past and continue to do a fine job for our community. Our decision to stop directly funding them is no implication. It was simply a budgetary decision at the time."
The anticipated revenue that will be generated through the new funding stream, established through Kentucky statutes, is a new practice for both Fiscal Court and Crime Stoppers. It is expected to generate between $2,000 to $3,000 annually, said Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter.
"The statute permits these organizations to exist and allows them to receive money through adding a dollar to the fines and cost of misdemeanors," he said. "Any funds generated will be paid to the Crime Stoppers network quarterly through the county clerk's office. It is a brand new way for us to do it this way."
While the money from Fiscal Court aids the organization, it is not the only way in which it collects funds, said Chris Brown, Owensboro Police Department reserve officer and president of the Owensboro Crime Stoppers board.
"We raise money a lot of ways," he said. "To name a few, we pick up trash for the county, we deliver ice for the (International) Bar-B-Q Festival and we do a letter drive requesting sponsorship from local businesses. The statute has been around for several years. Hopkinsville has done it, Bowling Green has done it; a lot of areas have implemented it. Now that the court doesn't have the available funds we asked that they allow us to take advantage of the statute. This year has been rough. We will continue to pay out what we can and we will just have to fundraise more. We are hoping that we will be able to do more advertising with the additional funds."
The award given to tipsters depends, in large part, on the severity of the crime on which information is being provided and if an arrest takes place. Rewards are set at a cap of $1,000, which has been awarded, he said.
"We have paid the full amount at least on two occasions," he said. "Both involved information related to a homicide. We paid out $800 for information related to the burglary of a gun shop. We will often piggyback off of social media postings from the Daviess County Sheriff's Department and the OPD. We will share those postings through our own social media and payout on information on any type of crime that leads to an arrest."
Anyone with information relating to a crime should contact OPD at 270-687-8888, the sheriff's department at 270-685-8444 or can leave anonymous tips with Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
