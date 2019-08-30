Sunday will mark the three-year anniversary of CrossRoads opening Daviess County's only emergency overnight shelter for homeless women and children.
During the past three years, the number of people needing a place to sleep has shocked Michele Ison, CrossRoads founder and executive director, who has worked for years with Daviess County's vulnerable populations.
"We are quickly approaching the 600 mark — in just three years," Ison said of the shelter's unique clients.
Nearly 100 of those have been children.
Women with infants have stayed at the shelter. The oldest client was in her late 80s.
The shelter accepts guests on a first-come, first-served basis between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. six nights a week. The shelter opens at 5 p.m. for Bible study on Sunday nights.
There's a line at the door when the shelter opens.
"We're always full and turn people away," Ison said. "It's all different kinds of people. One of the biggest shockers of all is the number of mentally ill people."
The facility at 1631 Breckenridge St., can hold up to 20 guests per night. On Thursday night, 26 asked for a bed. On Wednesday night, the number was 29, Ison said.
At this time, eight children sleep at CrossRoads. One of them is a baby.
CrossRoads also operates a food pantry and commodity supplemental food program for senior citizens.
In July, the shelter:
• Gave 51 unique guests a place to bathe and sleep.
• Provided food to 1,036 families. Of those, 114 families were new to CrossRoads' pantry.
• Had 676 senior citizens enrolled in the commodity supplemental food program. More than 75 names are on a waiting list.
On Friday, Ison sat in CrossRoads' soon-to-be kitchen, recalling the past three years and hoping for the future.
Many of the shelter's overnight guests are among the working poor who became homeless because they lived paycheck to paycheck.
Unfortunately, CrossRoads operates the same way, Ison said. "We live donation to donation. We're always one donation away from no electricity."
Last month, the shelter's electric bill was $1,100. CrossRoads didn't have the money, so Ison asked a church to step up and pay the bill.
Day-to-day operational money is CrossRoads' biggest need, Ison said. Grant money usually comes earmarked for projects. She struggles to pay the mortgage, utility bills and insurance.
This summer, CrossRoads officials came up with the Chain of Hope fundraiser — a packet of 10 donation cards that supporters are asked to pass along to other potential donors. So far, the campaign has raised $2,500.
But that's far short of the amount needed. Ison hopes to raise one-quarter of the nonprofit's $121,000 annual budget.
Looking back at the past three years, Ison remembered one winter night in particular. The shelter was filled to capacity when a mom with two children walked in.
When they were about to be turned away, two adult women volunteered to leave so the mom and kids could stay.
"People who have nothing often are the most generous people around," Ison said.
Last year, CrossRoads raised a $20,000 down payment and bought the Breckenridge Street facility. In the next five years, the nonprofit hopes to convert a 700-square-foot garage into a community resource center for the homeless and near-homeless.
The goal will be to connect people with shelter and provide the educational tools to lift them from poverty and homelessness. The resource center will offer financial literacy, asset building, job interviewing skills, resume writing and more.
Looking 10 years out, CrossRoads hopes to open a transitional living center with 12 dorm-style rooms and a central living area. Homeless women would be eligible to stay up to one year, during which time they would enroll in programs to move them to self-sufficiency.
The nonprofit relies on volunteers who stay at the shelter during open hours, cook evening meals for guests and keep the food pantry humming.
Each night when guests arrive, they draw a "chore stick" — color-coded Popsicle sticks inside a jar. Those sticks have their bed assignments and a job to complete.
Some of CrossRoads' overnight guests work. Others draw disability checks, Ison said. "We have some clients with walkers and canes."
CrossRoads was established in 2006 to combat hunger and homelessness. Its first home was in a church basement where it operated a soup kitchen and other food programs. Eventually, the nonprofit moved to Breckenridge Street, where it finally realized its mission of opening Owensboro's first walk-in overnight emergency shelter for women and children.
For more information or to donate to CrossRoads Chain of Hope fundraiser, go to crossroadsowensboro.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
