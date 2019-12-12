For the next 12 days, CrossRoads to Hope Shelter for Women & Children is offering a unique gift-giving alternative.
Instead of spending endless hours shopping for someone who has everything, consider donating to CrossRoads the same amount you would spend on his or her gift. When you make the "gift of hope," tell the nonprofit the name and address of the person you want to honor through the donation.
That night, the women and children who are staying at CrossRoads will sign a holiday card, which will be mailed the next day. Instead of opening a box containing a tie or pair of pajamas -- that may or may never be worn -- your friend, coworker or family member will receive a handwritten note of thanks from CrossRoads clients.
The nonprofit's officials are calling the holiday fundraiser the 12 Days of Hope. People can donate through Dec. 23 by going to https://crossroadsowensboro.org/12-days-of-hope/.
Donations will be used to pay utilities at the Breckenridge Street facility, said Michele Ison, CrossRoads founder and executive director.
"We have to have heat, electricity and water or we can't be open," Ison said.
The nonprofit couldn't pay its Owensboro Municipal Utilities bill three times this year. Ison appealed to other organizations that paid those bills so CrossRoads could stay open.
Residents are quick to donate to special projects, Ison said. But if they give to fix the roof or remodel a bathroom, the money can't be used for day-to-day operations. It must be spent on the project indicated.
Also, the community is very generous when the nonprofit needs paper towels, sleeping bags and other items.
Unfortunately, donating to pay the utility bill or rent doesn't draw the same response, she said. But the need is real and must be met.
CrossRoads doesn't receive any government payments. The nonprofit relies 100% on community donations.
Since it opened in September 2016, CrossRoads has provided emergency shelter to 514 women and 93 children. When it comes to statistics, those are unique individuals, not a total of overnight stays, for example.
When Ison tells the numbers, most people think they represent the same people staying for long periods of time. Not true.
Some stay for a night. Others need a place to sleep until their spot at a residential substance abuse program opens. Some need a bed after they are released from jail. Some are pregnant and waiting for a slot to open at St. Gerard Life Home.
"They all have one thing in common," Ison said. "Tonight, they have no place to stay. If we're not there, these people are outside."
CrossRoads' capacity is 20 people per night. "We almost always are full," Ison said.
CrossRoads' utility bill averages $1,000 a month. The nonprofit's officials hope to raise at least $12,000 during the next 12 days so they can start 2020 with the facility's utility bills paid.
For more information about CrossRoads or to donate, go to crossroadsowensboro.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
