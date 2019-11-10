By 1:30 p.m. Saturday, on a crisp, sunny fall afternoon with a brisk wind blowing, small clusters of people were already staking out spots along Second Street for the Veterans Day Parade, which wouldn't start for another 30 minutes.
"We've been here every year for the past 10 years," Kelly Thomas said as he sat bundled up with his family. "I have three brothers-in-law who are veterans. We never want to miss the veterans parade. More people need to do this."
Susan Stearsman sat with her family down the street.
"My mother and I started coming years ago," she said. "Her brother was in World War II. I think this is our seventh year. My daughter was in the color guard then. She's driving a Mustang this year."
Nick and Carla Froehlich were sitting in the same spot by the Glover H. Cary Bridge that they have sat in for at least five years.
"Veterans need more support," he said of the reason they come every year.
Chris Conley, a former sergeant in the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division, was about to march in the parade as grand marshal.
Grand marshals usually ride in the parade.
But Conley, a long-distance runner who helped organize -- and ran in -- this year's Run for the Fallen two-day 110-mile run from Owensboro to Hopkinsville, said, "I ain't riding. I'm walking. These are the people who should be riding."
He was standing beside Raymond and Vickie Johnson, whose son, Sgt. Michael Christopher Cable, was killed in Afghanistan on March 27, 2013.
They were walking in the parade.
Asked how it felt to be serving as grand marshal, Conley said, "It's neat. This is the 101st parade and I was in the 101st Airborne. But I don't want to celebrate myself. It's not about me."
At 2 p.m., sirens sounded and the parade began moving west along Second Street.
Several hundred people there and along Veterans Boulevard, bundled against the 14 mph wind, began waving small hand-held flags.
Larger flags snapped in the breeze along Veterans Boulevard.
There were police cars, fire trucks, an ambulance, motorcycles, vintage Jeeps, modern Jeeps, a line of vintage cars that stretched for blocks, Junior ROTC groups from Owensboro, Daviess County and Apollo high schools, Cub Scouts, small floats, Red Cross vehicles, Toys for Tots vehicles, a GRITS bus, the Civil Air Patrol, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Salvation Army, small floats, Shrine clowns, North Hancock Young Patriots, tow trucks -- and, of course, the Col. Glenmore, the American Legion's motorized train that's celebrating its 85th year in parades this year.
"I'm overwhelmed," said Cathy Mullins, whose Kentucky Remembers group organized four veterans events on Saturday and one on Sunday, Nov. 10.
"We had more than 100 people for this morning's 5K," she said. "I think it was the most we've ever had. The parade was amazing on a classic fall day. There were a lot of people. The vehicles were playing music and people brought their dogs in patriotic clothing."
A car show featuring vehicles from the parade began at 3 p.m. on Veterans Boulevard.
It was followed at 6 p.m. by the second annual Kentucky Remembers Military Ball at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Free concert
The weekend's activities end today with a free 3 p.m "For Faith and Country Concert," sponsored by Kentucky Remembers, in Woodward Theatre in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Mullins said SPC Daniel Keegan Penalva of Lexington, the Kentucky National Guard's 2019 Best Warrior, will be a special guest.
She said Matthew Bradford, a combat veteran who lost his legs and eyes in Iraq on Jan. 18, 2007 -- and then reenlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps -- will be the keynote speaker.
Barb Birgy will be master of ceremonies.
Performing will be Jeremy Calloway, Mackenzie Bell, Barry Lanham and the Foot Stompin' Express, a trio from the Kentucky Youth Chorale, the Owensboro Flute Choir, Addison Hamilton with Gordy Wilcher, Emmie Kate Williams and Skylar and Sophia Cain.
Mullins said veterans attending the performance will get a free care package.
The program is expected to last about 90 minutes, she said.
