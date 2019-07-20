The Sunset Cruisers wanted to raise money at their July 6 Downtown Cruise-In to help more local veterans participate in the Bluegrass Honor Flights to Washington, D.C.
But two rain storms hit downtown during the cruise-in.
So, the Cruisers are going to try again with a cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the parking lot across Goetz Drive from Texas Roadhouse.
Steve McNatton, spokesman for the cruise-in, said two World War II veterans -- Albert Hall, 98, and George Jones, 93 -- who were scheduled to be grand marshals for the Downtown Cruise-In, will be at Monday's event.
Hall was a sonar operator on a battleship in the Pacific Ocean from 1942 to 1945.
"We sailed from the Aleutians to New Guinea to the Philippines to Tokyo Bay," he said. "I was present when Japan surrendered on U.S. Missouri. That meant the blasted war was finally over and we could go home."
Jones was a cryptographer in the U.S. Army's Ninth Air Force in Europe, working on breaking codes.
"We changed our codes," he said. "But Germany and Japan kept the same codes all the way through. We sent out a lot of false information."
Jones said he spent four months in the infantry before he decided "I didn't want to walk all over Europe."
So he signed up for a three-year hitch in the Air Force.
McNatton said the Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Evansville will give away a night's stay and two meals to the winner of a veterans-only drawing Monday.
Another drawing sponsored by the Sunset Cruisers will send someone to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for two nights and three days.
McNatton said Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of food sales that night to the Bluegrass Honor Flights.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
