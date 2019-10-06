Lots of people stopped to ooh and aah over Jody and Renee Henderson's 2008 Jeep Wrangler at Sunset Cruisers' final Downtown Cruise-In on Saturday.
The last show of the season shined a spotlight on Jeeps. Out of more than 300 entries in Saturday's show, nearly 100 were Jeeps.
The Hendersons' yellow-and-black Wrangler was a stock model when they bought it four years ago.
It's not stock anymore.
The hood is covered with a black U.S. flag. An axe and shovel -- painted to match the vehicle, of course -- are mounted to the Wrangler's body in case the Hendersons ever need to dig out after getting stuck.
Heavy-duty trail doors keep passengers from flying out in rough terrain. Polyester straps around the sides and back do the same for coolers and gear.
There's a winch bar and five-point hitch seat belts.
"She's loaded. It's got about anything you would want on it," Jody Henderson said.
A custom sign on the tailgate explains what Jeep stands for, he said.
It reads: "Just Empty Every Pocket."
"If you're a Jeeper, you know it," Jody Henderson said with a chuckle.
Actually, he didn't build the Wrangler for himself. It's really for his grandson -- when he gets older.
His grandson, Gunner, hasn't turned 2 yet.
The Wrangler's body, which has a custom-made "Tonka" sticker above both front fenders, is pretty much finished, Jody Henderson said. Next, he wants to change out its stock 3.8-liter engine.
It needs more horsepower.
"I'm going to put a supercharger on it," he said.
For Gunner, of course -- when he gets older.
The Hendersons, who are members of the Morgantown Jeepers, came to the Owensboro show Saturday with 10 other Jeep owners from the Morgantown area.
The couple take their Wrangler to shows as far away as Florida and the Smoky Mountains.
"It's a family," Jody Henderson said. "Jeep. Once you're in, you're in. It's like the mob. You can't get out."
Jeep owners put on quite a show Saturday night.
The Hendersons have one that resembles a giant Tonka toy. Just down the block, another Jeep had "Italian Stallion" painted along the hood.
Another one was emblazoned with "Sasquatch." Its back tire cover read: "Gone Squatchin'."
A sticker on the back windshield of one Jeep read: "Fueled by recycled dinosaurs."
Saturday was the first time Krystle Johnson has entered her 2012 Jeep Wrangler in a show. She and her fiance, Scott Harger, drove "Fireball" -- the Wrangler's nickname -- down from Patronville, Indiana, for a poker run Saturday morning and stayed for the car show.
They and a couple other Jeepers tricked out their vehicles in Halloween decorations for the show. Johnson's Wrangler had spiders sitting on the tires and spider webs crisscrossing the front grille.
The Wrangler is Johnson's third Jeep. Her dad was a fan.
"I grew up with them," she said.
Johnson drives the Jeep 28 miles one way to work every day at Meijer in Evansville. The gas guzzler gets 14 miles per gallon.
That's tough on the pocketbook, but Jeeps can't be beat when it comes to flat-out fun, she said.
Johnson pulled out her telephone and watched a video of the Wrangler sitting in river water up to its headlights. Harger's son stood on the Jeep's hood and dove in the water.
Try that with a Hyundai Santa Fe. Or go muddin' in an Audi Q8. Try taking the doors off a Nissan Rogue.
"The Jeep is amazing," Harger said. "We have a lot of fun in it."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
******info box*****
Sunset Cruisers will host another car show this season.
To raise money for military veterans to participate in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., later this month, a show will take place between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near the Best Western Plus, 1018 Goetz Drive.
******end info box********
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.