Swope Cars of Yesteryear museum features vehicles ranging from the early 1900s to the 1960s in a variety of makes and models, making it a great stop for car enthusiasts, especially those in town this weekend for Cruisin’ the Heartland.
Among those in town this weekend for the cruise-in event who made a stop at the museum Friday was the Dickens family.
Shack Dickens of Elizabethtown said they never previously had visited the free museum that features a vast personal collection belonging to the Swope family.
“We wanted to go around town today and see some of the activities that are going on. We had never seen it and decided to come here, see the pretty cars,” she said.
Bowling Green resident Jessica Dickens, who was present with Shack, said they really enjoyed it. Jessica’s father is participating in Saturday’s cruise-in events.
“They live in Bowling Green but come up every year for the car show. They look forward to it,” Shack said.
Shannon Avila, director of Swope’s Cars of Yesteryear, said Cruisin’ the Heartland is a fantastic event and does bring more foot traffic to the museum.
A draw for many to the museum is the quality of its collection, she said, calling it a representation of history of the automobile industry as well as American culture and history.
Additionally, several of the cars feature unique stories, which are shared on plaques beside the vehicles, and are not roped off. Visitors can get up close to take pictures and view the paint job or interior.
Swope’s Cars of Yesteryear, which charges no admission fee, also participates in Cruisin’. Avila said the Swopes will have a 1964 Chevy Impala and a 1960 Chevy Impala on display at the event.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Cruisin’ the Heartland ran from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and featured a variety of activities including The Cecilian Bank Swap Meet, merchandise and food vendors, free rides for children at a trackless on the square and the Checkmates were in concert from 1 to 4 p.m. at the State Theater stage.
Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to meet celebrities. Tom Wopat, who played Luke in the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV series, with the General Lee was on display and Ryan Evans and Mike Henry from TV’s “Counting Cars” was in attendance.
Public parking for the event was available at the Hardin County Justice Center, Elizabethtown Police Department or Pritchard Community Center and any other legal parking areas near the festival.
Mary Alford can be reached at 270-505-1417 or malford@thenewsenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.