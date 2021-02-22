A socially-distant Cadiz Cruz-In will take place beginning in April in downtown Cadiz, with participants asked to follow COVID-19 protocols, wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart during the classic car event.
“They approached me, and they wanted to do the Cruz-Ins again,” said Bill Stevens, executive director of the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist Commission, during a board meeting of the commission on Feb. 9.
Stevens noted that the event’s organizers checked with both the City of Cadiz and the Pennyrile District Health Department and were given permission to proceed with their plans for a Cruz-In this year.
The event is for classic vehicle enthusiasts and will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month April through September.
Event organizer Barbara Jones said the event should have food trucks and possibly music, but may have a disc jockey instead of a band.
She said a registration table will be set up on Main Street in front of Trigg County Realty, and the vehicles will be parked along Main Street.
Jones noted that masks are not mandatory but are encouraged, and she said sanitation stations are being provided by the City of Cadiz.
Additionally, people manning the registration table will wear masks, and individuals who bring a vehicle are asked to stay around the front of their cars since doing so will meet the 6-foot distance guideline.
“We’re excited about it starting again,” Jones noted of the monthly event. “We’re hoping to have a wonderful Cruz-In for us this year.”
The Cruz-In awards first-, second- and third-place trophies that are provided by O’Reilly Auto Parts for the top registered participants.
The awards are based on the overall appearance of the vehicles.
Jones said organizers try to have the Cruz-Ins come rain or shine.
Last year’s event missed a few months because of COVID-19.
For this year’s event, Stevens said the commission will allot $300 a month for the Cruz-In, and he noted that board members will decide whether the allotment will be used for entertainment or for prizes.
He also noted last week that the commission will be co-sponsoring a tractor pull slated for July 2-3 at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.
Stevens said a one-day tractor pull hosted in the past brought in people from four or five states, and he said organizers have planned a two-day event in 2021 to hopefully reach more people who will stay in the local community and enjoy their meals at local restaurants.
He noted that the commission may have a banner and a small display set up at the recreation complex during the tractor pull event.
Additionally, Stevens said the Prizer Point Marina in Cadiz is again hosting the upcoming USA Bassin “Next Generation” Youth Tournament, a fishing classic set for June 25-27 at the local marina.
The director noted that the tournament boasted 35 boats and 35 teams of youth participating in the event last year, and he said there have already been 45 pre-registrations for the 2021 tournament.
Stevens observed that participants of the three-day event may stay and fish at the marina, but he said they may also stay elsewhere.
“A lot have family in the area,” he said.
The director also shared information with board members about some damage to the roof of the tourist commission facility, noting that the damage includes a water leak and a bunch of missing screws.
A piece of the fascia board on the building’s west side sustained damage during a recent storm, and Stevens said the commission’s insurance adjuster has recommended getting quotes on repairing the roof, replacing the fascia board and addressing damage to the awning.
“I’m going to be trying to get some pricing on those different things,” he said.
Board Chairman Deepak Patel questioned whether it would be better to get the whole roof replaced, and both Patel and J.B. Moore, a board member, said they would be in favor of paying for the repairs out of pocket if the estimate is small, rather than using insurance funds.
Stevens said he would appreciate any help in finding someone to do the roofing and to replace the awning on the building.
He said he thinks the awning will be the biggest repair expense.
In other business:
•Stevens told board members that there has been a little bit of a decline in the local restaurant tax, which he said is about 10% behind.
“That’s not as bad as what it could have been, anyway,” he said.
•The board approved January minutes and financial statements.
•Stevens said Beth Sumner, new membership director for the Cadiz-Trigg County Chamber of Commerce, will be in the office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The chamber has an office in the facilities of the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist Commission on Hopkinsville Road.
•Board Member David Miller said Trigg County Parks and Recreation has recently approved a measure to re-do the softball field at the Trigg County Recreation Complex. Additionally, there have been discussions about adding disc golf to local recreational activities, although a location for the disc golf course has yet to be determined. That location would likely be at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.
•The commission board will meet again at 4 p.m. March 9. Meetings are being conducted virtually through Google Meet.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
Reach Tonya S. Grace at 270-887-3240 or tgrace@kentuckynewera.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.