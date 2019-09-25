The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau has agreed to provide $1,000 toward the cost of replacing Gary Bielefeld's Kentucky Mirror Mosaic -- a giant mirrored map of Kentucky that is Owensboro's largest and most visible piece of public art.
Mark Calitri, the CVB's president, said the work is helping to beautify downtown and make it more attractive to visitors.
David Johnson, a board member, suggested that the money be used to outline the state's borders in LED lighting to make it more attractive at night.
Bielefeld said Wednesday that doing that would be relatively easy and not too expensive.
But he said he needs to raise more money for the project.
With the LED lighting, Bielefeld said, his total budget would be $13,500.
And so far, he's raised $3,000.
He also needs "a good deal" on a lift, so he can work on the top of the mirror mosaic, which stretches 110 feet from the Mississippi River to the Appalachian Mountains and 43 feet from the Ohio River to Tennessee on the west wall of the 133-year-old Frantz Building Services Building at 319 E. Second St.
Last weekend, Bielefeld said he was scraping some of the existing glass from the mosaic while wearing shorts, "which was stupid."
Falling glass cut his legs, he said.
"From the knees down, they looked like cheesecake with strawberry syrup drizzled over it," Bielefeld said. "And my socks were getting squishy."
He estimated that he can remove about 100 square feet of the map in two hours.
Bielefeld is looking for volunteers to help with the project.
"I'll keep them away from the glass," he said. "I don't want anybody getting cut."
Bielefeld said he's already talked to an art teacher and a few former art students who want to help.
"But I'll take any help I can get," he said.
Bielefeld is also looking for contributions for the work.
The entire project, he said, will take "every bit of four months."
Once the old glass is scraped off, new glass will be placed in the same position.
Bielefeld said when he and a Kentucky Wesleyan College fraternity installed the artwork the first time, it took four months.
An estimated 8,500 vehicles a day pass by the mirrored map as they cross the Glover H. Cary Bridge.
Bielefeld, an artist who specializes in large projects, said a few years ago that he eyed that wall when he first moved to Owensboro.
"I thought it was a good place for something," he said. "But it faces the wrong way on a one-way street. The only people who see it are pedestrians and people on the bridge."
In 1981, when he was working downtown and teaching a class on "mega murals and super graphics" at KWC, Bielefeld presented his idea of a giant mirror map to Bob Puckett, who owned the building then.
"He gave me a budget of $3,000," Bielefeld said. "I knew I would need help, so I talked a fraternity at Kentucky Wesleyan into helping me as a community service project. And I promised them a pizza when the work was finished. The budget barely covered the expenses and the pizza."
They started working on July 2, 1981, and finished four months later at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 3.
The new glue being used this time is supposed to last 50 years, Bielefeld said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.