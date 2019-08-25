A half-dozen members of Communications Workers of America Local 3312 stood in front of the AT&T Building, 720 Frederica St., on Saturday holding picket signs.
CWA members across the Southeast went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Saturday "over unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract," according to a news release from the union.
Norm Franklin, president of Local 3312, said, "We have nine guys on our bargaining team who put their lives on hold to move to Atlanta to bargain for months. Then, we found out that the AT&T bargaining team doesn't have the authority to make decisions. They're been bargaining in bad faith."
The CWA news release said the union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T "for not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions."
An AT&T statement said the company was "surprised and disappointed" at the timing of the strike.
The statement said the company was prepared for the strike and would "continue working hard to serve our customers."
"A strike is in no one’s best interest," the company statement said. "We remain ready to sit down with union leaders to listen to their concerns and work with them on negotiating a new, improved contract for our employees."
The strike involves more than 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the news release said.
Franklin said the local has around 200 members in an area bordered by Oak Grove, Henderson, Princeton and Beaver Dam.
The news release said, "Additional unfair labor practice charges have been filed against the company in Florida for illegally disciplining members for wearing union memorabilia and for participating in activities that are protected under the National Labor Relations Act."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.