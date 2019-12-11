It took Drew Mitchell nearly five years to get his federal brewing license for CYO Brewing, a popular nightspot at 119 E. Second St.
He finally got it in October.
And Mitchell was hopeful of getting his state brewing license in time to be brewing 8 to 10 barrels of beer a week by Thanksgiving.
But time finally ran out on his dream of having the first brewery in Owensboro in more than a century.
On Wednesday morning, Mitchell posted on Facebook, "Unfortunately, CYO Brewing will be going out of business and is closed effective immediately due to issues with our state brewing license & business funding."
He added, "We were hoping to be able to stay open on a limited basis for the remainder of the year, but unfortunately that will not be possible. We appreciate all of the efforts of our staff over the years and apologize to our customers for not being able to complete our vision for CYO Brewing."
Mitchell's post said, "If anyone would be interested in continuing operations in our facility, please feel free to reach out to us at info@cyobrewing.com."
