CYO Brewing closes after nearly 5 years

It took Drew Mitchell nearly five years to get his federal brewing license for CYO Brewing, a popular nightspot at 119 E. Second St.
He finally got it in October.
And Mitchell was hopeful of getting his state brewing license in time to be brewing 8 to 10 barrels of beer a week by Thanksgiving.
But time finally ran out on his dream of having the first brewery in Owensboro in more than a century.
On Wednesday morning, Mitchell posted on Facebook, "Unfortunately, CYO Brewing will be going out of business and is closed effective immediately due to issues with our state brewing license & business funding."
He added, "We were hoping to be able to stay open on a limited basis for the remainder of the year, but unfortunately that will not be possible. We appreciate all of the efforts of our staff over the years and apologize to our customers for not being able to complete our vision for CYO Brewing."
Mitchell's post said, "If anyone would be interested in continuing operations in our facility, please feel free to reach out to us at info@cyobrewing.com."
He couldn't be reached for further comment Wednesday.
In October, Mitchell was planning to expand his menu and open for lunch.
The website OldBreweries.com says Owensboro Brewery opened here in 1899 and closed in 1903.
It was the only brewery in Owensboro, the site says.
But there were several in rural Daviess County, it says.
That list includes Emil Breidenbach Brewery, 1874-1876; A. Maxmilian Bredenbach Brewery, 1876-1891; Schrecker & Snyder Brewery, 1891-1896; and Winkler & Walk Brewery, 1896-1899.
David Haynes and Max Garvin said in August that they plan to open a brewery -- Brew Bridge -- at 800 W. Second St. in the near future.
They were shooting for a January opening.
But Haynes said Wednesday they aren't sure when they can start brewing.
"When we first started the process, it was only estimated to take 60 days on average," he said. "If you were to start it today, it takes 120 days. We aren't sure where that leaves us and contact with the federal government is tough."
City Commissioner Larry Conder, a long-time downtown advocate, said he's still optimistic that the entertainment district downtown will continue to grow.
He said he still hears of bars and restaurants wanting to locate in what's called The District.
That's an area where people can carry open alcoholic beverages outside the places they bought them within four blocks of the Ohio River and nearly a mile along it from J.R. Miller Boulevard to as far west as Poplar Street.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
