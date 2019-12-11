Drew Mitchell announced on Facebook Wednesday morning that his CYO Brewing, 119 E. Second St., is closed.
The post said the closing was "due to issues with our state brewing license and business funding. We were hoping to be able to stay open on a limited basis for the remainder of the year, but unfortunately that will not be possible."
He couldn't be reached for comment after the post went up.
