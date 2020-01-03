Thousands of people showed support for new Knott County father Jordan Hall in July when, on social media, he shared the story of his wife who suffered sudden complications with her pregnancy and died.
Now, nearly six months after Morgan Hall's passing left her husband alone to raise their infant son Noah, "I've spent months processing, accepting, adjusting, and trying to press forward for Noah's sake," Hall told the Herald-Leader. "I couldn't do it without a strong faith."
"Noah's story has truly circled the globe," Hall said. "I've had people reach out to me from coast to coast and everywhere from England to Africa."
"Noah is a treasure to raise," Hall said, "and he is raising me more than I realize. Every adoring smile, bashful laugh, and ... snuggle is heartwarming reassurance. He is such a happy, healthy baby."
Hall, the 29-year-old assistant general manager of Knott County's Troublesome Creek Times, and his wife Morgan Hall, 26, a college and career counselor for Knott County Schools, had rushed to nearby Whitesburg Appalachian Regional Hospital after her blood pressure unexpectedly increased six weeks before her due date.
Within hours, on July 13, Noah was born prematurely in an emergency C-section weighing 4 pounds and 14 ounces. Morgan died one day later from hemorrhagic shock caused by a probable amniotic fluid embolism, her death certificate said.
Hall thinks Morgan may have had a premonition of what was to come.
"Sometimes I wonder if she knew God's plans for her," Hall said. On June 17, prior to her death, Morgan wrote an encouraging message for a notification that would pop up on Hall's cell phone every day.
The message thanked Hall "for always taking such good care of her and the baby and included how she would forever be grateful for me and our life together and how I'm going to be an amazing father," Hall said.
He said at almost the exact time of her passing, the notification popped up on his phone.
Immediately following Morgan's celebration of life service, Hall traveled 2 1/2 hours from their East Kentucky hometown of Hindman to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington to stay with Noah who was in the NICU.
"I wanted to learn the motherly aspects of caring for him and to perfect raising him as best I could. I picked the brain of every nurse and doctor that came into his room, "Hall said. "Each one did things slightly differently and it took testing and merging ways to find what works best for him. "
From Noah's first days in the NICU, Hall showed "amazing determination to be the best father he could be to his newborn son, " said his mother Sharon Hall. "The nurses and staff throughout the hospital commented on it. They said that Noah would not have been released as early as 10 days if Jordan hadn't shown remarkable parenting skills."
"The bond between Jordan and Noah is very strong. They both glow when they are in the same room," she said
Jordan Hall said he went back to work confident that Noah "would be in good babysitting hands each day." Hall's aunt and uncle Linda and Danny Smith and his mom and dad Sharon and Tommy Curtis Hall live on either side of him and are his "chief babysitters."
Hall said he wakes up each morning when Noah does. He gives Noah his morning bottle and cereal, and changes and dresses him, he said, before turning him over to the family members who "play and interact with him every day. "
Morgan's mother, Starla Shorter, lives an hour-and-a-half away in London but comes to visit on weekends and holidays which Noah loves, Hall said.
"Even though holidays and ... events are challenging without Morgan, Jordan has found a way to make those holidays special with Noah, like taking him to see Christmas lights," said Sharon Hall. "Jordan seems to have peace that Morgan is with his son spiritually and his faith is deep. God is watching over them."
Hall said he and his son have seen an outpouring of love and support from the community and elsewhere.
"The people of Knott County are some of the finest people anywhere. That many people lifting you up in prayer is a palpable feeling," said Jordan Hall. "I wanted to give back somehow, so I joined our local volunteer rescue squad and fire department. I've got a long way to go learning the ropes but enjoy being of service however I can."
In nearly each week's edition of the Troublesome Creek Times, Hall's parents, co-owners of that small town newspaper, have been publishing short updates about Noah that Hall writes. Noah's first Thanksgiving, his Christmas toys and his fascination with holiday lights were noted in recent columns and on Facebook.
Many readers have identified with the family's story.
"Enjoy your vast group of supporters" a woman named Pamela Huff posted in response to seeing Hall's observations and photos of Noah on social media. "Jordan, you and Noah are so loved."
Noah has been getting fan mail at the newspaper office and gifts of clothes, toys, and Christmas ornaments.
One woman from Bangladesh contacted Hall, he said, saying that her children kiss Noah's photo.
"She sent a nice Christmas outfit that he wore Christmas Day," Hall said. "I've been told his picture is hanging up in a Sunday School class in Alabama where the children pray for him each week. There isn't a place around home I go that someone doesn't come up to me and talk adoringly of Noah."
Hall said he was standing in line at a convenience store and "a young lady was telling the cashier how she had never read a newspaper until Noah came along and she's hooked now and keeps up with him each week."
Writing about Noah and his late wife has been cathartic for Hall.
"I learned when my grandmother passed away that you never have to say goodbye to those who remain in your heart, watching over you," Hall said. "My mom's favorite saying is, 'you live for as long as you are remembered.'
Winter coat drives and fundraisers for computer equipment for the students at Jones Fork Elementary have been held on Morgan's behalf.
"Morgan taught us all to live life with a pure heart and find happiness in the small things, and to give more of ourselves," Jordan Hall said. "I hope it positively changes the people this story has reached."
"I hope people can take Morgan's example of how to treat others with respect and genuine care to live their best life," he said. "I know I have to move on, but Noah will always know his guardian angel mother. There's a lot of Morgan in him, and for that he will go far and do great things."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.