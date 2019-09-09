In March, Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent sold out Woodward Theatre in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
They're coming back to the Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12 on their "The Joys of Christmas Tour," in support of their first Christmas album -- "The Sounds of Christmas."
And Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame's marketing director, said 25% of the seats in the 447-seat theater have already been sold for the show.
Owensboro has a reputation of being a city where people wait until closer to show time to buy tickets.
And sales three months before a show are unusual.
But Dailey & Vincent, a top-tier bluegrass act, is popular with bluegrass fans.
"They are a total entertainment package," Smith said. "And they carry one of the biggest bands we've had on our stage."
"The Joys of Christmas Tour" will hit 17 cities in 25 days.
The group has won 14 awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association -- including being named entertainer of the year three times --and 23 awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America.
In 20011, they won the Dove Award for best bluegrass album with "Singing From The Heart."
Dailey was the lead singer and guitarist for Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver from 1999 to 2008.
Vincent, whose sister is bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent, was with Ricky Skaggs' Kentucky Thunder before joining Dailey in the new band a decade ago.
Dailey & Vincent were among the headliners at ROMP in 2017.
Earlier that year, they performed at the old International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro for the opening of their exhibit in the museum -- "A Decade of Dailey & Vincent: An American Music Journey."
Tickets for the Dec. 12 show are $48 for VIP seating and $38 for reserved seating.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org and 270-926-7891.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
