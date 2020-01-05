Dame seeks to make money-saving changes as judge-executive

McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame, who was elected in November, said he hopes to increase efficiency and communication within the county departments to help streamline productivity in a cost-effective manner.
Some short-term changes Dame said he would like to make are being more organized and "working to foster a sense of stronger communication between all the internal departments here in county government."
Dame said he plans on incorporating monthly meetings with all of the departments to find out where each is financially, and what they need as well as what small cuts each department can make in spending.
"My ultimate solution now is to start planning for at least a 2 percent cut to the county budget. It doesn't sound like a lot, but it could equate quite a bit," he said. "I'm going to really tighten the reins on spending."
Most departments have already begun seeking out ways they can save money and addressed some of those ideas in December's fiscal court meeting.
McLean County Emergency Management, for instance, said it would consider purchasing medicine as needed from the hospital rather than ordering it in bulk to prevent over-stocking on items that typically expire before they are used.
The county also voted to hire a telecommunications auditing agency to help save money with landline and internet systems.
"Right now we're paying around $70,000 just on the landline systems, which is outrageous," Dame said.
He said the auditing agency could potentially save the county about $30,000.
Making these small changes in being more organized, communicative and cost-effective, according to Dame, will help the county become more streamlined and efficient.
Long-term, Dame said he would like to get a budget that is "reflective of actual expenses."
He said this is difficult to do because the county will be changing a lot of its operating procedures.
For instance, Dame said currently the judge-executive approves department expenses after the money is spent. He said this needs to change so that expenses can be approved or denied beforehand.
Many small processes such as this will need to change to bring all expenses to light before a budget can really be developed that accurately reflects all expenditures.
"I have no problem spending county taxpayer money on services so long as it's done the right way, it's transparent, it's accountable and it's honest," Dame said. "I want people to know when they come to the clerk's office and pay their fees, that those are dollars well-spent."
Dame said he would also like to see economic development in the county.
He said he wants to get people more engaged in the community and keep more youth in McLean County by providing job opportunities and bringing in businesses.
"I'm not against sending people to college, but we're going to need to retain some young people here for skilled labor," he said. "There are plenty of jobs here. We need to make sure that … people know those jobs are available."
He said he also wants to market the county better through social media to engage people online and let them know what is going on in the county, whether it's by promoting community events or streaming public meetings.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.