Owensboro Dance Theatre has announced that there will be 14 competitors in its second annual Dance Battle Extravaganza that will take place Feb. 22 at the RiverPark Center.
Daviess County Middle School, Excursions, Fairy Dust Entertainment, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association, Highland Elementary School, Owensboro Dance Theatre Company & Alumni, Owensboro High School, Owensboro Middle School, Owensboro Police Department, Pure Barre Owensboro, Puzzle Pieces, Sutton Elementary School students and Sutton Elementary School teachers will all be dancing in the fundraising event, along with a special performance by the Dance Battle Extravaganza sponsor Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.
The Dance Battle Extravaganza also features Giordano Dance Chicago. It is modeled like last year's successful event, Owensboro Dance Theatre Assistant Artistic Director Jaysie Beth Royal said, and will include a first act showcasing Giordano Dance Chicago and a second act that will be a friendly dance battle featuring local competitors of area community groups.
Each round winner will get $100 that will go toward their charity of choice. There is a $500 community favorite winner, and the grand prize is $1,000.
Royal was happy because she was actually able to watch this event take place last year, and said everyone in the audience talked about how much they enjoyed both acts.
"It was just a fun event, so we knew we wanted to bring it back for next season," she said.
Mary Anne Steele, ODT executive director, said besides being fun and entertaining, this event brings together people from all parts of the community, including public servants, students, business owners, community groups and more.
Jennie Boggess, ODT development director, said this fundraiser brings the entire community together through the joy of dance.
"We will have over 100 community dancers of all skill levels take to the stage as well as professional dancers from Chicago," she said. "And everyone in attendance has the chance to determine the winners through voting."
While this event is also fun and exciting, and an opportunity to provide funds to community organizations in need, Boggess said it is also a fundraiser that helps support ODT's extensive outreach in the community.
"As an example, through this evening, 500 underprivileged youth will be provided free tickets and transportation to an ODT stage production and ODT educators will provide 25 hours of dance education in our community schools," she said. "Every audience member at Dance Battle Extravaganza will enjoy an amazing evening of dance and will be making a lasting impact on lives in our community by changing lives one dance at a time."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
