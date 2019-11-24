Daniel Pitino Shelter new executive director lives the 'Brescia difference'

Michele Johnston keeps a tiny hourglass on a shelf above her desk at the Daniel Pitino Shelter.
Johnston, the shelter's new executive director, upends the three-minute timer daily. She uses that time to pray and think about the "Brescia difference."
She received the hourglass when she graduated with her bachelor's degree in social work and theology from Brescia University. On the side of the timepiece, a message from university officials reminds alumni to "pray for your classmates and reflect on how well you're living the Brescia difference!"
At the Pitino Shelter, which provides emergency and transitional housing to displaced residents, Johnston has a job that provides the opportunity to make a difference in her community daily. It's been a personal goal throughout her life.
"I can't remember a time I didn't have a heart for service even though I did not always know how to define it," she said. "My time at Brescia only deepened that for me.
"I was raised with the understanding that we all have rights and responsibilities, and one of those responsibilities is service. We cannot know everyone's stories or challenges they faced, but we can always treat our fellow humans with kindness and dignity."
Johnston, a Louisville native, became the Pitino Shelter's executive director on Sept. 23. She moved to Owensboro from Pensacola, Florida, where she worked 13 years for a diocese and Catholic Charities. While there, she also worked with at-risk populations.
As a Brescia alumna, she was comfortable relocating to Owensboro with her husband, William Johnston, a retired sheriff's deputy. The couple has five adult children.
After earning a bachelor's degree, Johnston continued her education, earning a master's and a doctorate in social work. Later, she worked for Brescia as an online adjunct instructor.
In 2011, Brescia honored Johnston with the Spirit of Angela award. The award is named after Angela Merici, who founded the Company of Saint Ursula, and is given to students who mirror Merici's qualities.
During her tenure, Johnston plans to focus on the Pitino Shelter's three main goals. They are to help guests obtain and remain in permanent housing, increase their skills and income, and help them achieve greater self-determination.
Johnston is overseeing two special projects that were already in the works when she arrived at the Pitino Shelter.
She is working on the completion of the Nicky Hayden Apartments, which are located across Walnut Street from the shelter.
Also, the Pitino Shelter is celebrating its 25th year of operation and is involved in a major fundraiser that invites donors to give $25 a month for three years.
"I'm excited to be here," Johnston said. "I always loved Brescia and felt like Brescia formed me. ... Giving back to the community has always been my thing, and I wanted to come back to the community that formed me."
