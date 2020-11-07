The deadline for public comment on the fate of the Daviess County Confederate statue is Monday and despite claims of having five suitable locations for the statue, the Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy has not produced a list of those sites.
During the Oct. 28 meeting of the Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee, committee member Anne Damron, who has voiced her opinion that the statue should remain on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse, informed Committee Chair Aloma Dew, as well as committee members Kenny Barr, Tim Kline and Wesley Acton, that through her correspondence with members of the UDC, the organization had the proof and was ready to challenge Daviess Fiscal Court regarding the ownership of statue, Damron said.
Damron later went on to say that she was speaking on behalf of the organization and had been told that the organization had five suitable locations for the statue even though they would not tell her where these locations were, she said.
“I talked to several people and they say that they have a deed and that they own the statue and are prepared to sue,” she said during the meeting. “They have two lawyers as well as five locations where they would like to see the statue placed. They have the money for a suit; they own the statue and have the deed. It is widely known that they own the statue. I didn’t ask what their places were; I felt that if they wanted me to know they would have told me. I spoke to them right before this meeting. I don’t really know their plan, but I think if they don’t like the place that is chosen then they will step in. They have two lawyers and plenty of money and plan to pursue this.”
Damron’s revelation spurred the committee into extending its deadline to the public with an invitation to the UDC to enter into the conversation, but they have not, Dew said.
“Even through the extension, we have only received two additional comments,” she said. “Neither of which were from the UDC. Their 11th-hour call is exactly what they did when the Fiscal Court was set to vote on the statue and it is no more than a stall tactic here.”
The plan moving forward is to get back on the original schedule and decide on recommendations for Fiscal Court, she said.
“The extension has not produced anything from the community or the UDC,” she said. “At the upcoming meeting, I expect and have told the committee members that we narrow down the list and narrow it down based not on what sites have said no, but based on where we believe would be a suitable location. We are not the deciders. The Fiscal Court will ... decide on what sites they deem appropriate. The UDC attempted a power play and now we will take the constructive comments from the community and move forward in drafting our recommendations to the court. I have a faith that this committee will find a suitable location for the statue that is not only appropriate, but that is safe and educational.”
Fiscal Court voted unanimously on Aug. 6 to establish a committee that would help provide options as to where to relocate the 120-year-old Confederate soldier statue that resides on the courthouse lawn at Third and Frederica streets.
The statue, as with other Confederate monuments across the country, has been a point of controversy as racial tensions have escalated this year with the police-involved shootings of Blacks.
The next meeting of the Daviess County Confederate Monument Relocation Committee will be 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday via the Daviess Fiscal Court Facebook page.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.