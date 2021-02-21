The snow fell like a beautiful present from nature and in a little boy’s mind flashed visions of fancy snowmen and fun-filled snowballs.
Only one thing turned fantastic thoughts into impossible realities. Two classroom windows separated the inside from the outside.
The teacher was a nice person — a Sisters of Charity nun — if you will. But she could have cared less about the snow or my penchant for being out there with it and what it had to offer. Her mission at that particular time was heading up an English session and teaching me and the other classmates the proper way for diagramming a sentence.
Can you imagine that? God and nature were dropping a virtual playground outside those prison-like windows and I was expected to pick up on verbs and nouns and pretend I was going to be a journalist or something.
As a matter of fact, the little guy had never heard of the word journalism and gave no thought to the possibility that diagramming sentences would someday play a role in a very long journalism career.
All he cared about then was the fact that snow was falling like crazy and he was going crazy not being allowed to join up with it.
What really was happening — not that it would have made any difference at that time — was an immediate time in history that would be totally different several years down the road.
And while sitting there in the present with knowledge of what future students would be doing on a similar day would have blown his mind. School buses would not be running and English teachers would not be diagramming sentences.
It would be declared a snow day and snowmen and snowballs would be a dominant factor in the life of the youngster. Why did he have to be born before such a day?
And so it kept snowing and snowing and snowing and the youngster’s anguish kept growing and growing and growing. However, it wouldn’t be all that long before the afternoon school bell would ring and he would make a mad dash into his realization of heaven.
He would throw a snowball at everybody he saw and the mental dimensions of the snowman he would build when he reached home were reaching the phenomenal stage. Diagrammed sentences would be buried in the reality of his surroundings.
Years down that fast-moving road he would watch as his children romped in the snow and a broad and meaningful smile would dominate his face and heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.