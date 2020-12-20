It was six days before Christmas 1931 in a little double-tenant house at 210 Hamilton Ave. in Owensboro that a new baby boy was brought into this world.
Counting the newcomer, there were six people living in that three-room residence and one more would show up in a couple of years.
But numbers and size didn’t mean anything. It was a great family held together by a mother made of pure gold and love.
Three sisters and a brother proceeded the infant. Eighty-nine years later, that number has been reduced to just one sister, the baby of the bunch, and an older brother who thinks retirement from journalism is a silly notion.
Yep, as most of you already know, yesterday was my birthday and I wish I could go back to that time when life was new, and breathing and a baby bottle were all that mattered.
It’s pretty obvious that I was provided a sound start, based on the many years I would be allotted. There’s no doubt I was shut out that first Christmas, but other great ones — however humble — would follow.
So here we are now in 2020. Almost nine decades have passed and our world is in an aging shambles. A death-dealing virus has put us in a near standstill, a lot of businesses are on the verge of shutting down, and the political scene in Washington, D.C. is a discredit to our entire nation.
Our sitting president is finding it very hard to give up his seat and the president-elect was left wondering what it takes to be declared a winner.
That new baby boy on Hamilton Avenue in 1931 didn’t have to worry about things like politics and what it can do to people and a nation. He would grow into the administration of Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman and Dwight Eisenhower. He didn’t know the difference between a Republican and a Democrat, but he liked all of those guys for the roles they played in helping guide our nation through World War II.
He was impressed when he heard Mr. Roosevelt say: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
Early in that same period, the youngster learned several of the things he needed to know, like pitching washers, shooting marbles and making homemade kites. Sadly, school became a worrisome bother because it took him away from his mom who needed all of the help she could find.
As much as he liked Hamilton Avenue and his several friends, the little boy was glad when his mom and older sister decided to leave the three-room home and move into a large four-room shotgun house on East Main Street. It was there he developed new friends — friends that no longer are living — and from there he grew into a dark blue uniform that marked membership in the U.S. Navy.
And then comes a Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 and a former young man bears the brunt of becoming an old man.
I’d gladly tell you who that fella is but many of you already know. He recently told a friend what it was like being almost 89 and added that the age is a lot closer to the end than it was being a new little baby on Hamilton Avenue.
