The first child arrives and parents like myself and others settle in for what will be life’s greatest adventure. It really didn’t matter that our initial choice of a girl or boy didn’t materialize. A new child is born and a new day begins.
A new way of life also begins.
And what about the countless firsts about to dominate our lives? The first smile. The first sound that sounded a whole lot like a first word. The first crawl across the floor. The first step.
Did you hear that, honey? Did you see that honey? Wasn’t that something, honey?
And so it went. That first hour, that first day, that first week and that first month. And it seems like only yesterday when the first year started before it came to an end.
Nothing wrong with that, however. Love really is just beginning and the baby, we seem to think, will be a baby for a long, long time.
Or so we thought.
The first birthday leads to the second, the second to the third, and before we know it our baby is making its way up to the front door for the first day in school.
“It didn’t take long, did it, honey?”
No it didn’t. One of the first chapters of life was completed and our youngster was on its way to chapters not imagined. A young life that once was all ours now is being shared by teachers and new friends.
“How about that, honey?” One of us says. “It seems like only yesterday when our child started in the first grade and now we’re getting ready for middle school.”
Wow! Where did time go? At this rate, it won’t be any time until high school rolls around.
Right again.
High school came and went and still another series of decisions came through the door of life. Will there be college? Can we afford college? What will the future of our child demand?
Of course, by the time the number of children perhaps has grown to multi numbers, all of those earlier chapters in life became old hat. Different roads were taken, different challenges were tackled and different decisions were made.
Regardless — and if time and circumstances went our way — all of the many chapters made their way into one bundle called a family, and life hopefully, went on its merry way.
Colleges became careers, careers included marriages and marriages included grandchildren.
And of course, grandchildren took us back to all of those earlier chapters in life and we started all over again.
And that’s OK. That’s what life is all about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.