I had a very, very unusual happening take place one morning last week as I was driving east on Booth Avenue near Frederica Street. It also was pretty rewarding.
Instead of me having to stop for that notorious traffic signal and calling a nearby restaurant for a delivered breakfast to enjoy while waiting, the light turned green and I passed through thinking how nice it would be if that could be a common occurrence.
Thinking that way, however, would be a major disservice to those who program traffic signals. And that would have everybody traveling Frederica upset to no end. They enjoy watching those on Booth eating breakfast at the intersection.
This is not meant to be a verbal attack on those city folks whose job it is to regulate traffic signals. Not at all!
When a fellow writes something like this it would stand to reason that he might have his own solution. I don’t. My only hope is that my food doesn’t get cold.
So I guess it would be in the best interest of column writing if I moved on to another incident involving me being behind the wheel.
It was in the early 1950s and I was stationed at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida.
The time rolled around for me to take a little leave and go home, but that presented three major problems. I didn’t have a car, I didn’t have the money to fly and I didn’t like riding on buses.
My best friend did have a car and he was off-balance enough at the time to let me borrow it.
My leave actually started after a long a hard day of work at my job in the supply department and it was up into the evening before I got on the road.
Everything went OK for a while. I made it out of Florida and into George and almost out of Atlanta when some trouble started that I wasn’t even aware of. And that continued for a few more miles when I was disturbed by a very bright light severely bothering my left eye.
I first started thinking it was some kind of a nut giving me a problem but I later learned that nut was wearing a Georgie State Police badge. His first question involved where I was going and how I planned to get there.
“Did I do something wrong, officer?” I asked.
“Yes, sailer boy,” he said. “You did a lot of somethings wrong.”
For starters, he said I was driving asleep since before I got out of Atlanta.
“Oh no, no officer,” I insisted. “I have never driven a car asleep.”
“You weren’t only asleep, I think you were having a nightmare,” he said with something resembling a smile.
Telling me to get out of the car and going through that alcohol ritual, he informed me I ran four red lights driving out of Atlanta and that he followed me with his siren blaring and lights flashing for several miles.
He told me to get back in the car and follow him and it was then that I thought he was taking me to jail.
But that wasn’t the case. A couple of miles up the road he pulled off at a roadside restaurant and signaled me to follow.
Inside we sat down at the bar and the waitress asked the trooper what he wanted. He told her he wanted a cup of black coffee and when she asked me he told her I wanted the same thing — two times.
Back outside the trooper shook my hand and told me to have a good trip to Owensboro.
