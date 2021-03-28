Time is relentless in its march forward. It’s Tuesday before Monday closes out and is April before March does its thing.
Of course, that only applies when you’ve reached the age of closing your mind to any thought of future planning.
Luckily I haven’t yet reached that age. At least that’s the way I feel after wrapping up my annual visit to my doctor and he tells me he’ll see me in a year.
I like that. The average lifespan for an American male is said to be 78 and my humorous doctor tells me he’ll see me when I’m 90.
But he’s a good doctor and I’m not going to argue with anybody who thinks I’m going to live another year. After all, kindness can be good medicine when Carter’s Little Liver Pills no longer work.
But in reality, I really don’t worry about age. A source a whole lot higher than myself has the handle on when my time will expire and I hope he has a tight grip on the handle.
But let’s get off age and come back to the present.
We’re living in a nation plagued with mass murders, various attacks by nature and a virus that’s not going away unless it gains a lot more respect.
At one point we thought the worst was behind us and a return to normalcy was just around the corner. Now we’ve learned that normalcy is distant and numbers that were declining are now increasing.
No, I don’t pretend to control the pulse of this nation’s people and it’s not up to me to set any national standards. But I am a concerned member of the overall group and I would like to see more smiles than frowns.
We’re in the grip of a horrible curse and the stranglehold is not going away until we come together as a united force.
The recent television coverage of mass gatherings in Miami was a laughing stock to all of those who know better. It was a picture of “fun for us and to heck with you.”
Come on, old man, you’re saying, leave this problem to somebody who knows what they’re talking about.
Granted, I don’t have all of the answers but as my mom used to say, a little bit of something right is a lot better than a bunch of something wrong.
That was pretty good for a lady who raised six children on a wish and a prayer, and died knowing she did a fairly good job. And I hope the other five will agree with this.
So, if this week’s offering in the way of a column seems to be a little scrambled please blame it on the fact that the one I submitted earlier was rejected by my editor for being a copy of one I submitted some three years ago.
No disrespect intended, but that’s a kick in the backside area when you sweat blood trying to beat one deadline and have to do it all over again when that deadline is history.
But that’s OK. With thousands of columns already in the hopper, it’s no heaven-rejecting sin trying to be a Cadillac when you’re out of gas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.