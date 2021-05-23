I wish my mother, four sisters and brother could have been with me one day last week when I pulled into a restaurant parking lot and found myself beside a 1930 Model A Ford coupe.
What a beautiful sight and what beautiful memories came rushing in.
No, it wasn’t my Uncle Millard’s Model A and it wasn’t just arriving from Pellville to a house on Hamilton Avenue. And only one of my sisters could have been with me.
But there it was in all of its beauty and there I was racing back to a beautiful time in my life.
Inside the restaurant were a couple of customers I did not know but was quick to approach.
“Is that your Model A parked out there?” I asked the first in line.
“No it’s not,” he said. “It might belong to that fellow back there.”
It did belong to that fellow back there and he was about to hear a story he likely wasn’t interested in from a guy he also wasn’t very interested in.
Regardless, I had a story to tell that was heavily connected with that 90-year-old beauty just outside the front door and he was going to be my listening post.
Uncle Millard frequently made that trip from Pellville, I told the stranger, and he loaded all seven members of my family into that Model A and headed back to Grandma’s house for Sunday dinner.
If you have seen a Model A Roadster you can imagine how difficult it would be — even with a rumble seat — to cram eight humans into a vehicle that small.
And it was a great and very cozy ride.
• • •
Feel-good experiences are not necessarily the result of something all of us have been a part of and vividly remember.
At least that’s the way I look at a small part of my life involving a grandson and several of his friends.
The grandson lived just a couple of doors down the street and he and his buddies spent a lot of time at my home. The visits were highly accepted by myself and equally enjoyed by the young men.
And why not?
They regularly ate all of my ice cream, drank all of my Cokes and used my deck as a launching pad for air-soft guns and pellet guns. The dozens of holes in my privacy fence are evidence of forever missing the targets I provided.
And that was OK. The fence still stands several years later and so does a habit those friends of my grandsons developed in regards to this old boy.
My grandson called me Papaw and his sidekicks, out of noticeable respect for the way I treated and accepted them, also started calling me Papaw. And it didn’t stop in my house or out on that deck.
One day last week I was walking into a grocery store when a voice from nearby rang out.
“Hi Papaw. How are you doing?”
It was a young man I knew only as Trip and was my adopted grandson, and it was a greeting that almost brought tears to my eyes.
