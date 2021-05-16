I’ve wanted my column writing career to last at least until December when I reach the age of 90.
Now I’m wondering if that goal will ever be realized.
No, this is not a fatalistic outpouring by a man who already has passed the average male lifespan by several years.
And no, my doctor has not told me to get my late-life business in order before heading to that big journalism office in the sky.
More than anything else, it’s a matter of an aged brain being capable of coming up with material for some 30 more columns.
And if the folks at the Messenger-Inquirer want me to go beyond Dec. 19, 2021, then I’m in really deep trouble.
Sitting at this laptop on a Tuesday morning and with a Thursday morning deadline, I’ve rehashed a countless number of topics and all have already been written about. It makes Dec. 19 look like 40 years down the road.
And sure enough, those of you who bother to check in on this space Sunday morning are going to be asking what in the name of hades am I trying to write about this week.
Bellyaching has never produced a worthwhile column and won’t now.
So where do I go from here?
I just left my favorite restaurant hangout a few minutes ago and a couple of the characters who join me there on a daily basis — Bill VanWinkle and Bill Johnson — insisted on wondering why I worry about something to write about now when I’ve never seemed to worry about it before.
Others frequently visiting the eatery want to know why I continue putting up with that kind of nonsense and I tell them that tolerance under the most extreme conditions is a matter of willpower and understanding of pure nonsense.
And you know something else? I still love those guys because of something my mom told me many years ago.
“Dave,” she said, “there are going to be stumbling blocks in your life that will only trip you up if you fail to listen with sympathy and understanding.”
And I do better than that. Sometimes I laugh at them.
•••
Something a little personal, if I may.
I’m proud of the fact that my grandson, A.J, was aboard the U.S.S. Monterey, a U.S. Naval guided-missile cruiser that participated early last week in the removal of assorted weapons from a location in Syria.
I have not talked to the youngster and have no other information about the military action. I am aware that the same ship fired rockets on the section of the troubled country several months ago.
