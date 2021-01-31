A lot had been said — and wondered about — elderly folks and how they manage to occupy their time. I happen to be one of those in that category and am somewhat familiar with the problem.
I can tell you that all such cases are not identical but there are similarities, especially in closely-related age groups.
For instance, I suspect that all of those in my category — very old — are not likely to have every day mapped out with an exciting schedule but we do wake up every morning with a smile on our faces.
Wintertime probably is the worst time for people like me since taking a leisure walk around the block can be about as bad as reruns on television. Along with the cold, we’re locked in with an everlasting virus pandemic.
One outlet from boredom I do have, providing restaurants are allowed to remain open, is Gary’s Drive-in and one such guy is Pete Johnson.
Pete was on hand one day last week, along with my young son, Kelly, and the two were having a bite of breakfast. And Pete, a really great person, was having a difficult time with his strawberry jelly.
It seems he was putting more on his trousers than on his toast and doing more wiping than tasting. I suggested he take that pair of pants off when he got home and place them in the refrigerator. That way they wouldn’t spoil.
And so it goes when one tries to be funny when there are 5,000 comedians out of work.
But while time with friends in restaurants is forever enjoyable, there have to be other ways to take a bite out of boredom brought on by an accumulation of years.
A lot of my spring and early summer time is used filling my backyard with a multitude of flowers. And when those plants explode into a panorama of beautiful colors, I spend a lot of time just sitting on my patio and looking.
Yes, I mentioned television reruns but that’s not to say I don’t spend a lot of time in front of that screen lapping up programs and movies I’ve seen a dozen times.
While it doesn’t use up a lot of boredom minutes, I enjoy having Kathy Galloway, a really nice beautician, style my hair.
And Kathy, being forever familiar with my age, has a nice way of saying I get around a lot better than some other elderly men she knows. While I enjoy the flattering comparisons, the only time she ever sees me is getting out of my car and walking the few feet into the beauty shop.
I like to think that amounts to a mental reduction in years.
So, the morning smiles will continue and those of us in search of worthwhile activities to ward off less manageable time will have to keep looking.
Maybe I, along with others, should jump out of bed, forget the smile, and attack a new day with the anticipation we did as youngsters. Maybe we can forget being elderly — or old if you will — and kick up our heels in a way that will make arthritis look like fun.
And then maybe we can keep our eyes open for those guys in white jackets with free tickets to the funny farm.
