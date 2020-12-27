By the time some of you get around to reading this, Christmas, for the most part, will be over. The youngsters will have laid waste to the bottom of the Christmas tree and a lot of older folks already knew what they were getting.
Sure, there still will be a lot of gatherings and great meals to consume and families will know that wonderful feeling of togetherness again.
Still, the money will have been spent, charged or borrowed.
We won’t be seeing as many Christmas decorations, and Christmas music will again be taking a back seat to whatever radio and television will have to offer.
In other words folks, about the best thing we’ll have to look forward to will be the arrival of spring.
No, I didn’t forget New Years Day, but sometimes I’d like to. When you get to my age you tend to start wondering if still another one will roll around.
But enough about me and age and years.
The new year is almost on us and it doesn’t appear to be very promising for anybody. We’ve struggled to clear a path around one deadly virus and now they tell us another one — and one even more contagious — has reared its ugly head.
Our churches are hungry to be filled again, our schools are in a protective scrabble and our hospitals are having a difficult time caring for those with medical problems other than the virus.
Yes, I know. All of this also is old hat but it’s a hat worth wearing. We can’t turn on our television news channels that we aren’t bombarded with disheartening reports about what was, what is and what will be.
Having been a newsman for three-fourths of my life, I know the values of being informed, even when it sometimes gets tiring.
Those with a handle on our pot of problems are only trying to ensure we know and won’t forget. Perhaps it’s better to hear something twice than falling victim after not hearing it at all.
I sincerely hope you had a wonderful Christmas and want your new year to be better than any before. Despite the somewhat negative approach I placed on both, the two, especially Christmas, are special in every way.
