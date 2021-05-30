I don’t know how it is with most folks, but with me, it almost seems that one thing almost always leads to another.
It was just a couple of late evenings ago that I was sitting on my front porch and my eyes were drawn to a basketball goal on the street in front of a neighbor’s house.
And it wasn’t long before three or four youngsters were out there doing their best to put the ball through the hoop.
That’s when one thing led to another.
Instead of a modern-day basketball goal, my eyes switched to a backyard on East Third Street where a metal hoop that was originally part of a wagon wheel was nailed to the front of a coal house.
That somewhat common scene was part of the home of Billy Cook, a neighborhood friend of mine a whole bunch of years ago.
I was among several youngsters who frequently gathered in that yard for games of basketball, but my skills were sorrowfully short of most of the other players.
Billy, for instance, was a really good basketball player for Owensboro High, as were Dayne Morrison and Billy Miller.
If memory serves me right, Cook went on to play basketball for the Evansville Aces and later joined the U.S. Air Force. Sorrowfully he died in the crash of a fighter plane.
Again, my gray matter fails me in remembering where Morrison played college ball but his hoops fame did not end there. He went on to be the head basketball coach at Georgia Tech.
Earlier fame in the Morrison family preceded Dwayne. His father, John “Jug Handle” Morrison, played professional baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates and reportedly pitched in three World Series games.
That nickname, by the way, came from Morrison’s fondness for spirits that were sometimes packaged in jugs.
Mr. Morrison lived just around the corner from my earlier home on East Main Street and during the part of one summer served as the coach of the sandlot baseball team on which I played. That, we all thought, was quite an honor.
And where did this non-athletic youngster end up when others enjoyed fame out of that backyard basketball court?
Shamefully, he dropped out of high school, joined the U.S. Navy and later found himself a member of the journalism profession.
And that was OK. Everything worked out rather well.
