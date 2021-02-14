There are advantages I guess, to growing older and, sadly, there are personal disadvantages.
A long, long time ago I lived in a loving home with four sisters and a brother. I was second to the youngest and many of you have experienced that position in life and can readily remember some of the discomforts.
Brother Bob, while sometimes caring and a little loving, also believed I was mostly a snotty-nosed brat trying to be something I wasn’t. He was six years my senior and a ruler of unmentionable dimensions.
To Bob’s way of thinking I was as miserable as a little red wagon puller and kite building would be better left to a garden snake.
But thankfully, things would change.
A few years passed and attitudes change. Instead of a brat, I became a little brother. I earned 15 cents a week helping him carry his paper route and when I was 12 years old he bought me two brand new baseball gloves. Boy oh boy, was I ever the king of our sandlot baseball team.
Then a lot of years passed and late one night I was watching television when the telephone rang. It was Joe, Bob’s son, calling from the hospital to tell me my only brother had died.
Then it didn’t matter if I could pull a little red wagon or build a kite. The fact that he and his friends wouldn’t let me be a part of their clubhouse went out the window. My only brother was gone.
Reaching the hospital I learned my brother’s body had not yet been taken to a funeral home and I asked to see him.
“Is that your daddy?” a hospital employee asked.
“Oh my Dear Lord,” I answered. “I sure hope he didn’t hear you ask that.”
“Is there a problem?” he again asked.
“Sure is,” I said. “He always told everybody I was older than he was.”
I sure never wanted it to be known I sent my brother off on an embarrassing note.
And so it went with another of my five siblings. Sisters Dena and Louise proceeded Bob and Virginia passed away just a few months ago.
Helen, the baby of the family, is a resident of the Carmel Home and the virus pandemic has kept me from seeing her for almost a year.
Just where did 89 years go? I don’t see anything of them when I visit Resurrection Cemetery and the grave markers give only the engraved names and dates. The spaces between those letters and numbers show nothing in the way of accountable time.
With morbidity unattended, the passing of my family, along with all other such families, lays bare the lives of those remaining. We’re the recipients of the sadness, the loneliness and the memories.
But we also are responsible for maintaining all of the family positives built by those who went before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.