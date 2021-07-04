This is the fourth column I’ve started this week and if something doesn’t materialize soon I’m going to run out of numbers.
And that won’t bother Bill VanWinkle, one of my illustrious morning coffee table companions. He contends only two people read this Sunday offering. That would be Andy Anderson and his son, Todd, who also are frequent visitors to the table.
I’ve wasted a few words about that particular table before and I hope my editor at the Messenger-Inquirer doesn’t call and tell me a few is enough.
But, coffee tables can be ego-busting places. I made my way onto the one at Gary’s Drive-In not all that many months ago and have had to pay the price ever since.
Don’t get me wrong. Bill VanWinkle and Bill Johnson are not bad people. It’s simply that they’ve developed a personality-bashing armament and an old fogy like myself is left defenseless.
I’ve been to two apple-picking contests and a goat race and I’ve never seen anything like it. VanWinkle can twist words better than most people can twist bread ties and Johnson thinks all of it is funny.
But, Johnson, according to VanWinkle, is VanWinkle’s ramrod. What that means is that both of them have regressed to missions impossible.
If all of this tends to make you think I’d be better off playing tennis with hand grenades than being a part of that coffee table, you’re right.
My mother told me there would be times like this in my life but she didn’t know I’d live to be as old as Bill Johnson, a member of my first-grade class. He wasn’t like this in the first grade but you could see it coming.
There was a stranger in the restaurant one day last week and he asked me why I put up with all of the mental abuse. I told him the twin Bills were actually training to be politicians, and possibly win seats in Congress.
But there’s something I want you to know. If I didn’t like Bill and Bill, I would have tried to find something better to put in this column. And that would have been harder than making friends at a rattlesnake convention.
See you Monday morning, guys. I’m primed for more and I’m sure you will have plenty.
