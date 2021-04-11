My heartiest congratulations to Keith Lawrence following his recent induction into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
I was the recipient of that distinguished honor in 2014 and know full well the pride, happiness and excitement Keith is experiencing.
While I don’t know Keith on a personal basis, I have closely followed his career as a columnist and reporter for the Messenger-Inquirer and know of his expertise in that department. I also know his association with the M-I has almost exceeded 50 years.
I think Keith will agree that while journalism is an honorable profession, it is not without its knocks and tumbles. My own active career spanned 62 years and still involves a weekly column in this newspaper and I am acutely familiar with many of the pitfalls.
There are a countless number of people who deeply appreciate newspapers and those who give birth to the many daily and weekly publications. And there are those — totally entitled to their close scrutiny — who allow their differences of opinions to pour forth. And again, that’s what sometimes makes the journalism profession go around.
Anyway, I’m glad Keith is among those honored by the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame selection committee. He’s had a very long, successful and very professional career at the Messenger-Inquirer, and his columns have touched a lot of readers.
• • • • •
Many of us have had things happen in our lives that we are sure never happened before. I was the recipient of such an event one day last week and it pretty well rattled me.
While sitting on my small front porch and waving at passing neighbors, I spotted a single-engine airplane approaching out of the south and making its way toward the airport.
It was about 4 p.m. and the sun was to my back in the clear sky. Seemingly out of nowhere a shadow scooted across my front yard, onto the porch and across my back
“What in the world was that?” I asked myself. There wasn’t anybody or anything around me at the time and the shadow remained a mystery.
Then it dawned on me. That small plane passed in front of that distant sun and tossed its shadow all the way to Lydia Drive.
Such a thing may have happened some time in the past, but if it did, I wasn’t aware. I was where I was, the plane was where it was for a second and a totally unexpected shadow was created.
• • • • •
The name Jude was not one I was familiar with until my bride decided to tack it onto our youngest son.
That I can recall, I never knew another or heard of anybody else with that particular verbal calling card.
And here’s what I’m getting at.
I seriously doubt if there is another street just two blocks long — such as Lydia Dive — located in Owensboro, in all of Kentucky or elsewhere in the nation with one occupant and another very frequent visitor with the name of Jude.
Seriously, Jude Pickerill, son of Jason and Cathy Pickerill, lives just down Lydia Drive from my house and my son, Kelly Jude, is a very frequent and welcome visitor to that same residence.
What’s even more unusual is the fact that both carriers of the name Jude can occasionally be found at Gary’s Drive-in at the same time.
Nothing earth-shaking, I suppose, but it is a little unusual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.