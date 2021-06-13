The late Jim Davis and I were not what you would call socializing friends but we did have our moments together and we did share some interesting conversations.
At that time in our lives Jim was doing a great job running Davis Funeral Home and I was the night wire editor for the Messenger-Inquirer.
That I remember, Jim was noted for always carrying a pocket filled with jokes and he was never shy about passing them along. Some were not quite as funny as he tried to laugh them into being.
I always figured Jim was heavy in the humor department in order to help offset the solemnity connected with his job dealing with death and the sadness of others.
Jim, at appropriate times and in tow with adequate behavior, liked to partake in the occasional enjoyment of alcoholic beverages. He also had some friends who enjoyed some of the same refreshments.
It was during one of our discussions that he told me about how those friends came to his house and helped themselves to more of his special juices than he thought was necessary.
“They would simply walk in, go to the cabinet where my spirits were located and have a blast,” he said.
It was then that a novel idea jumped into focus and the friends unexpectedly lost their supply of easily-available spirits.
“What I did was empty the beverages from their regular containers and pour them into some empty embalming fluid bottles,” he said with a modest burst of laughter. “They wouldn’t go close to those cabinets after that.”
Jim added that get-even tale to his roster of related humor and I was told he got a lot of mileage out of it.
And by the way. In case you’re wondering if a personal exposure such as this would not be detrimental to Jim and his loyalty to Davis Funeral Home, rest assured I bothered to visit the long-standing business prior to this article and discussed my intentions with a couple of current employers.
Both knew and respected Jim and gave me the green light. However, I did not tell them I never drank any of the new-fangled fluid.
• • •
For the lack of something better — and believe me, anything would be — I again find it necessary to comment on a couple of characters that too frequently rake me over the political and personal coals.
Both are named Bill and both are non-useable pills. One says he never reads this column and the other says he reads it instead of taking anti-constipation medications. I tolerate them because my pastor tells me there is a special place reserved in Heaven for those who can ignore verbal crucifixions.
By the way, we’re friends again after the coffee runs out.
