There might be a complaint or two about a couple of subjects in this weekly column having been touched on before. And as far as I’m concerned that will have to be OK. A few extra words never put a strain on anybody’s dictionary.
It’s no secret that Owensboro is my favorite place and that fondness seems to grow with each passing day. Driving through the city’s downtown district on Memorial Day more than added to that feeling.
Approaching the courthouse, I couldn’t help but again be moved by the outstanding display of American flags completely surrounding the county’s hub. And south on Frederica Street, I was equally pleased by its display of Old Glory.
Moving onto Veteran’s Boulevard, I couldn’t help but wonder about all of the unfavorable words directed at our outstanding and enviable riverfront park when it was built a few years back. Yes, it cost a lot of money and everybody is entitled to their own feelings.
Personally, however, I was proud to see it packed on Memorial Day and the overall drawing effect it has on the City of Owensboro. Thanks again Mayor Ron Payne and others who had such a big part in a very special place.
Driving west on Main Street, I couldn’t help but notice the many people enjoying their Memorial Day lunch on the sidewalks in front of some very nice restaurants. Our city’s once-thriving downtown district has lost its commercial hold but some other things seem to be developing.
On the other side of town, Legion Park, with its vastly improved recreation area for youngsters and its always-popular walking trail, also had its fair share of Memorial Day visitors.
Now, for the part of this column that has been touched on before but needs another shot in the attention arena.
There was a time in Owensboro when overly loud automobile mufflers were considered a nuisance and a lot of beguiling owners were slapped on their wrists. It now appears that the noise watchdog — it still exists — is being overlooked in some areas of town.
Christie Place, for example, is one such area. It seems that some drivers are in training for the Indianapolis 500 on a consistent schedule. And the noise those cars and motorcycles make is ear-shattering.
Not all motorcycle owners and drivers are guilty, but the ones that hold racket memberships are doing their thing in style.
Christie Place and areas involved have lots of youngsters riding bicycles and other forms of riding enjoyment and deserve something better than speed merchants and noisemakers.
