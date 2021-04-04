The days of my older years are not unlike the days of my much younger years.
And that particularly holds true this time of year.
Life for me has a special meaning with the arrival of the first day of spring and all that happens with nature from that time on.
And I can thank my wonderful mom for a lot of that.
Mom had a strong love for flowers, even when that variety was cut short by a critical lack of funding. However, that shortage was sometimes remedied by perennials, a limited variety that showed up every spring.
I guess a lot of people might tend to believe I’m some kind of a flower nut but I don’t buy into that. All I do every year is an expansion of what Mom did.
That I can remember, Mom never had a hanging basket. She would be proud to know I had 30 of those in my backyard last summer. Tack on the many grounds containers and the yard — modestly speaking — becomes a virtual haven of color.
And I certainly won’t leave out my son, Marty, who plays a big role in the planning, the planting and the continuous care.
Unlike those days when I was just a sprout and helping my mom with her meager assortment of flowers, we didn’t have the variety available today. That I remember, there were sunflowers, petunias and maybe some geraniums.
Those favorites still are popular today but are joined by many more just as pretty and just as colorful.
My late bride was not an active flower gardener but she forever made sure I included her favorite, impatiens, when my annual selection took place. And today there are already two baskets of that variety hanging in her honor.
But here we are in the early days of spring and it won’t be long before something other than grass will be growing in our yards. I remember looking at them as pretty yellow flowers and making small bouquets out of them for my mom.
Needless to say, I now know how worthwhile landscapers feel about them and their annual effort to rid yards of them.
Another spring feature I always enjoyed was water maple tree seed pods that produced helicopters. Until I became a husband, a father and a homeowner, it was a lot of fun watching them spin to the ground.
Now I watch millions of them waiting to be cleaned up and knowing how sorry I am that the word helicopter was so horribly degraded.
Still, spring is here and with it comes everything that gives us untold beauty and pleasure. Those of us who love flowers are in our own version of heaven and others reach out to the many other seasonal assets.
And regardless, the comfort of spring will soon enough turn into the blistering heat of summer and we’ll be looking to welcome the relief and beauty of autumn.
Until the time, however, I’ll still be sitting on my front porch and watching stark tree limbs turn into green leaves and shade and welcoming the feisty little squirrels that enjoy the goods I provide.
It’s been a long time since I made dandelion bouquets for Mom and more than eight years since my beautiful bride enjoyed her favorite flowers. But memories preserve the beauty and wonderment and spring holds it all together.
