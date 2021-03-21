Another week has passed, another week is underway and early Sunday morning will rest as the judge in the column-writing business.
Just ask anybody who has been writing columns as long as I have — and there are lots of them — and they likely will tell you the minute their last column was published is the same minute the anguish over the next column begins.
With just a tad of repeat, my column writing started right at 50 years ago. That means 52 weekly columns for one half of a century.
Get my picture? If not, please allow me to apply another brush stroke or two to the canvas.
Not all column writers have the same approach when it comes to trying to build a fan base. And I’m not sure my decision to mostly travel the nostalgic trail was the right one. Such subject matter is not always easy to come by and that makes another Sunday morning a little harder to fulfill.
But, I got myself in this love-motivated position and it’s up to nobody but myself to produce or take the shingle down.
And that’s not going to happen so long as there are memories and nostalgic happenings.
And such a happening occurred a few days back when I received a letter from Bob Slack, a long-time friend and former bowling partner.
That envelope included a picture taken a whole lot of years ago outside the former Blessed Mother School at Seventh and Frederica streets. It was where I spent my grade school years one through five.
And for those who might not be aware, there was a very small basketball court on the second floor that served as the home court for Sr. Francis Academy’s basketball team. Two hundred spectators would have been a big crowd.
The picture, buy the way, was taken by L.D. “Birdie” Gasser, a past reporter for the Messenger-Inquirer and probably one of the newspaper’s first column writers.
And who’s in that picture? How about yours truly, Bill Hein, my future brother-in-law, and Jerry Morris, a long-time friend and classmate.
The school eventually was torn down and a new structure was occupied by Western Kentucky Gas for several years.
Another Blessed Mother School was later built on East 23rd Street and still is a part of the city’s Catholic school system.
I attended the first, my children attended the second and my grandchildren never heard of the first and probably don’t know where the second is located.
