I’ve spent a lot of time pointing cameras at various persons and scenes, and have spent more time than that appreciating all of those who made picture-taking a big part of our lives.
And there are a lot of us who right now can go to certain places in our homes and come up with more pictures than we can say grace over. In fact, in many instances, there will be lots of places.
I know because I’ve got pictures stuck in drawers, cabinets, closets, under beds and up in the attic. And on top of that, I’ve got pictures hanging on walls and over half of my refrigerator.
We live with pictures, we talk about pictures, we smile at pictures and sometimes we shed tears over them. We relive times of our lives with pictures, and Grandma and Papaw come to visit for a while.
Some of those pictures on the fridge and walls take years off of our grandchildren and bring instant memories of first steps, smiles that only a baby can create and thoughts about how time can fly.
Pictures make for instant gratification, times of humor and wonderment. Wedding pictures are distant forethoughts of a new home, a new family and love that will jump from one generation to another.
And how about that 1958 Plymouth, that 1965 Chevrolet or that 1980 Buick? They were beauties then and they’re beauties all over again in those old pictures. I’m sure of that because my pictures tell me so.
Grandma’s house might no longer be standing but pictures taken many years ago bring back Sunday dinners, a drive across town or out in the country, and the beauty of early life.
There are some pending pitfalls waiting their turn with some of the pictures we hold so dear and so important. While no disrespect will be intended, the affection we have for reminders of other times will automatically fade with following generations. An old, old picture will be just that, an old picture of somebody they didn’t know or had never seen.
But we’re not going to worry about that, are we? Not right now. We can transform our children and grandchildren back to those particular stages of life with pictures and memories, and we’ll have it that way until we no longer have a say.
Those following won’t have any idea that some of those pictures were processed at a business called Hollywood Studio on Main Street in downtown Owensboro. If memory serves me right, it was next door to Buddy Harrison’s Mens’ Mart.
Just so some of our younger readers will understand, many of those older pictures were taken with something called a box camera, and color images would be a long time in the making. Now we’ve got cameras like cell phones that don’t require film, flash units or focusing mechanisms.
But they too will be outdated someday.
