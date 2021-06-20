I wish I had some beautiful memories with which to enhance this Fathers Day column.
But I don’t.
From what I know at a very early age and from what my mom and others have told me, I never once saw my dad.
Well, that’s not exactly true.
I did see him the day they carried him into our Hamilton Avenue home in a casket.
That, for a 2-year-old boy, had nothing to do with beautiful memories.
Now here it is some 87 years later. My children have a father and the children of my two daughters have fathers. And I hope some of the memories they have will be beautiful.
What’s never having had a father like?
What’s never having had a big part of your own life like?
What’s growing up in the years of a youngster and watching other friends and playmates with their fathers like?
What’s being forever sad and knowing you have the answers to all of those questions like?
My children and the same children of my late beautiful bride have provided me with great Father’s Days in the past and I’m sure today’s will be the same.
No, I haven’t been the perfect father and their memories will attest to that. But unlike my partially-empty mind, they will have memories and some, hopefully, will be beautiful.
So that will be it for this week. There, perhaps, could have been a lot more but that casket coming through that front door when I was 2 years old cut things a little short.
Please be blessed and may Godspeed.
