I was approached by a much-appreciated reader one day last week and asked if I would write a column about families and why they don’t appear to be as connected as they once were.
From my side of the aisle that was a pretty tough assignment.
For starters, I don’t believe I’m qualified to mentally delve into the lives of others and try to determine what the problem is — if, in fact, there is a problem.
And that’s not exactly true, either.
OK! OK!! I’ll try to stop beating around the bush and say what’s on my mind.
And I hope I don’t upset a lot of people in the process.
In my estimation, cellphones are responsible for taking a lot of the closeness and companionship out of family life. And I don’t know why.
Cellphones are great instruments and can do some fantastic things. They also can take up more of a person’s time than I think is necessary.
During a recent stop in a local restaurant and while waiting in line to make my order, I observed what appeared to be a family of six sitting together at the same table. Each had a cellphone in their hand and each was glued to it.
Let it go, I said to myself. Those folks are doing their thing and my business at that time was getting to the counter, getting my food and walking out the front door.
I will say this happened prior to the nice lady asking me to write a column about the loss of family companionship and socializing.
Now that I’ve gone this far, it just might be I’ve run across an answer for that little lady in the supermarket.
I’m not suggesting everybody drop their cellphones — except when driving — because that would be out of my realm of responsible column writing. There probably are some who think I’ve already crossed that line.
The only thing I know is that we went to Grandma’s house for Sunday dinner and talked about things like Uncle Millard’s tobacco crop and how many cows he was going to take to market the next week. We didn’t know what a cellphone was because there wasn’t any around.
We also told Grandma how we enjoyed her fried chicken and how good the chocolate cake was.
There was no phone on the living room table and no television on the family room table. In fact, there was no family room, either.
We couldn’t flip out over something we didn’t have and we shouldn’t condemn those who are now doing the flipping.
And I’m not upset with you, little lady. You asked, I responded and better judgment failed.
Cellphones are great and those who live by them are only living with the times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.