Several people over the past two or three years have asked me why I decided to eliminate politics from this weekly column.
“I don’t understand,” one recent critic asked. “You’ve written about pulling your grandson up and down the sidewalk in a little red wagon but you refuse to write about one of the most talked-about subjects in recent history.”
I didn’t exactly appreciate his comparison of column subjects but gave in to the fact that he likely was a diehard political activist and decided to just joke about it in a painful sort of way.
And so it was that I suggested that we not get crossways in our unplanned discussion and go our separate political ways.
“Since you won’t write about it, I didn’t think you had a political way.” he surmised. “I think people have a right to know where you stand.”
That was when my Irish temper started to beg for recognition but I fought it off in favor of a more sociable approach.
I told him grandsons, little red wagons and walks down memory lane far outweighed politics and he would have to look elsewhere for strolls through whatever it was that turned his crank.
I also told him he could drop by Gary’s Drive-in almost any morning other than Sunday and listen while I get raked over the coals of partisan politics by two very good friends who think a certain brand of politics surpasses what matters in the rest of creation.
I won’t bother mentioning names because that wouldn’t do anything but set off a tirade about fake journalism and an old man who couldn’t have made his way up the steps of the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Good friends are funny about things like that — if you care for one-sided laughter. But I look over all of that because both of them would walk through a mile of fire to do anything for me.
And I wouldn’t want either of them to know I said that. Chances are I’d have to walk through that mile of fire, too.
• • •
Please, do me a favor.
And while you’re at it, do yourself and countless thousands of others a big favor, too.
I recently heard on television that too few adults have bothered to get the vaccinations available for stopping the spread of the coronavirus and perhaps getting our nation back on a workable track.
No, I’m not a role model or a nationally-appointed advocate for getting a
needed health program in full gear. Instead, I’m just one person who thinks more can be done than is now being done.
The upsetting drag in providing the needed shots appears to be overcome and the immediate future appears much brighter.
So why not? Help yourself help others.
