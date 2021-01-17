For an old man who spent a lot of his childhood time looking into holes in the back of a radio to see if he could spot the people doing all of the talking and singing, technology continues to burden a mind that’s incapable of comprehending.
I don’t recall my mom ever saying anything to me but I’m pretty sure she talked to others about a serious mental condition swaying her baby boy.
And while I came to eventually accept the possibility of transmitting human voices through electrical lines, the roads to technology continued to expand.
Yes, I know! It’s possible I touched on this issue before but those people with brains and minds bigger than hot-air balloons continue to come up with even more technical mysteries.
Before I came close to finding those people inside the table radios connected to electrical wires, they came up with radios in automobiles.
No way!
Maybe, just maybe, they could send voices and music through electrical wires but there were no wires running from radio stations to all of those cars.
And a little boy continued to mentally struggle in a world having airplanes flying better than birds and BB guns that replaced shotguns — or something.
Then there comes wedding bells, children and video games, and more technology.
Perhaps it’s not the most ingenious development in existence, but placing a programmable piece of material in a plastic container, placing that container into a video player and having that bring up an entertaining program on my television screen amazed me.
And that was like going from iron skates to skateboards as far as technology was concerned.
The real stuff like cellphones and global positioning (GPS) were right around the corner.
I’ll never forget working on a story that left me dumbfounded.
Needing to talk to somebody a long, long way off, I picked up my cellphone and within seconds I was in contact with a U.S. soldier at an army base in Iraq.
No wires were connected to that phone but somewhere there was a satellite in space that managed to pick up my cellphone signal and create a near miracle.
And GPS technology?
How many millions of travelers are using their GPS systems at the same time and yet their exact locations can be determined and that familiar woman’s voice can tell you to turn left in one-half mile.
You can ask me how that can happen and I’ll suggest you go back with me and look in those holes in the back of that old radio.
•••
I had my first coronavirus vaccination at Owensboro Health and the experience was very rewarding.
Yes, there were a lot of elderly folks like myself on hand and some difficulties could have been anticipated. But there were none.
With the excellent assistance of several hospital employees, smoothly-moving lines were established and less than expected time was used up in reaching the vaccination room.
